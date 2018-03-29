IPL 2018: Bangalore's Home Game Against Delhi Rescheduled Due to Karnataka Polls

"Match No. 19 to be played in New Delhi on 21st April 2018 between the Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will now be a home game of the RCB and will be held in Bengaluru. Match No. 45 to be played in Bengaluru on 12th May 2018 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils will now be a home game of DD and will be held in New Delhi," the BCCI statement read.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12 but now that has been moved to Delhi. RCB's home game against Daredevils will now be on April 21.
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Board of Control for Cricket in IndiaDelhi DaredevilsIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018Royal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: March 29, 2018, 4:32 PM IST