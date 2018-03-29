Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018: Bangalore's Home Game Against Delhi Rescheduled Due to Karnataka Polls

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 29, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. (Image credit: IPL)

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore's home game against Delhi Daredevils has been rescheduled owing to the Karnataka polls, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

"Match No. 19 to be played in New Delhi on 21st April 2018 between the Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will now be a home game of the RCB and will be held in Bengaluru. Match No. 45 to be played in Bengaluru on 12th May 2018 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils will now be a home game of DD and will be held in New Delhi," the BCCI statement read.

The two teams were originally scheduled to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12 but now that has been moved to Delhi. RCB's home game against Daredevils will now be on April 21.

First Published: March 29, 2018, 4:32 PM IST

