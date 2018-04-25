IPL 2018: Batsmen Let Us Down Once Again, Says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians, who have now lost five out of their six matches, made heavy weather of a smallish target as they folded up for just 87 runs on a track where the ball was coming slowly off the wicket.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma during the post-match presentation expressed his disappointment at the loss. “We have got ourselves to blame. We should chased down 118 on any wicket, but we didn’t show character, while the Sunrisers did. I’m very happy with the way we bowled, but the batsmen let us down once again. There are so many points that I can talk about, but don’t want to pinpoint faults now. We needed to show some intent, which we to do. We knew it was a tough chase, shot making wasn’t easy, so we wanted to have intent at the start. Sunrisers bowlers bowled in the right areas, kept us guessing and we couldn’t recover. Few of us played some bad shots, including myself,” he said.
For Sunrisers, every bowler did well, but it was pacer Siddarth Kaul who impressed once again. Kaul returned with figures of 3/23 in his four overs.
After the match Siddarth said, “It’s a great feeling when you perform for your team, especially when it’s pressure time. I think the domestic season went really well. I got into the India A team and then I was selected for the Indian team. Feels great when you reach the higher level. You have to just keep doing the right work. I was keeping the basics right, and it works every time."
First Published: April 25, 2018, 9:50 AM IST