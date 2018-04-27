IPL 2018: Bowlers Aware of Their Role And Operating Well, Says Kane Williamson

With the KXIP side having won the toss and elected to field first, it was up to SRH’s batsmen to get the runs on the board, but they managed only 132/6. However, the modest target proved too much for the Punjab side who were bowled out for 119 after some fantastic bowling by the likes of Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma and Bangladeshi spinner Shakib Al Hasan. The Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually won the match by 13 runs.
Speaking after the match, captain Kane Williamson was understandably pleased with his bowling unit and said, “It’s about getting 145s and 155s on these kind of surfaces. The bowlers have been operating very well, they know their roles very well. We are fortunate with our bowling depth. Very lucky to have the local talent. Some good tough decisions to make going into the next few matches. You always want more, but the boys have been fantastic in the way they fought with the ball especially on this kind of a pitch. We want to maintain the same trend for the rest of the tournament,”
The Kiwi skipper did throw caution to the wind and urged his bowlers to continue their rich vein of form. “We haven’t really played on surfaces that are 180s and 190s. We wanted more from our batters, and today 150-160 would have been a competitive total. The Kings XI bowled really, really well, but the boys fought really hard. It’s nice to be able to defend these totals. We didn’t bowl well in the powerplay, but we did well to squeeze it towards the end. We want to be a little bit smarter with the bat,” he concluded.
chris gayleIPL 2018Kane WilliamsonKings XI punjabMumbai IndiansRashid Khansandeep sharmasunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 27, 2018, 10:55 AM IST