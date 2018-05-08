IPL 2018: Bowlers Shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Thriller

In a game of twists and turns which went down to the wire, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who came out on top and defended 12 runs from the final over - conceding only 6 - as Sunrisers won the game by 5 runs.
Bangalore though would be disappointed with their effort after it looked at one stage they would cruise to victory. Chasing 147 to win, Bangalore were 74/2 and cruising with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers going strong.
But then they lost three wickets for just 10 runs with spinners doing the maximum damage. First, Shakib Al Hasan removed Virat Kohli, who again batted well for his 39. Rashid Khan bamboozled
Ab De Villiers for 5. Moeen Ali - who came into the team in place of Brendon McCullum - was the next to depart, playing a rather ordinary shot .
Colin de Grandhomme and Mandeep Singh then had a major rebuilding job on their hands and the two got the chase back on track as they put up 57 runs for the sixth wicket. de Grandhomme smashed Rashid for a couple of maximums as the game seemed to have turned Bangalore's way. They needed 19 from the final 2 overs.
But then Sidharth Kaul conceded just 7 runs in the 19th over and Bhuvneshwar Kumar executed the yorkers perfectly under pressure as Bangalore just failed to get the big shots away. All the Hyderabad bowlers picked up a wicket each and Shakib ended with two wickets, ensuring that the team already has one foot in the playoffs with 16 points on board.
Earlier, it was yet again the Kane Williamson show with the bat as he scored his 8th IPL half-century and helped his team reach 146 on a sluggish surface. Hales (5) and Dhawan (13) departed cheaply with Manish Pandey (5) also failing to contribute anything significant.
Shakib and Williamson then put on a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket as it seemed Hyderabad would score somewhere around 160. But Tim Southee (3/30) and Mohammad Siraj (3/25) picked up regular wickets as Sunrisers were dismissed for 146.
The loss leaves Royal Challengers Bangalore struggling in the bottom half of the table and would need a miracle to progress, Sunrisers meanwhile displaced Chennai Super Kings to occupy the top spot.
First Published: May 8, 2018, 12:07 AM IST