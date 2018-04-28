Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Brett Lee Dresses Up as an Old Man to Play Cricket With Kids

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2018, 4:46 PM IST
IPL 2018: Brett Lee Dresses Up as an Old Man to Play Cricket With Kids

Twitter/ Star Sports

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee might have retired from international cricket a few seasons ago, but the 41-year-old still has it in him to entertain one and all.

The cricketer-turned commentator who is currently in India for the Indian Premier League is associated with broadcaster Star Sports and recently dressed up as an old man to play cricket with kids in Mumbai.

A video of the same has gone viral on the internet, and Star Sports even tweeted about it.




Lee was seen sporting a grey beard and had long hair, which made him look like a man past his prime. The ace cricketer took some useful tips from the kids. Initially, Lee pretended to be a rookie at the game, but later showcased his skills with the bat and the ball, much to the surprise of the kids.

Lee later revealed his true identity, which gave the kids a reason to cheer about. In the end he gave autographs to his fans. The Aussie quick played in the tournament till 2013 and bagged 25 wickets in 38 matches.


Also Watch

Brett LeeiplIPL 2018Off The Fieldold manStar sports
First Published: April 28, 2018, 4:40 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking