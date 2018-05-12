Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
Buttler's Innings Put the Pressure on Us, Says Stehpen Fleming

A strong Chennai Super Kings faced a shock defeat at the hands of erratic Rajasthan Royals here on Friday. Chasing a decent 177, Jos Buttler slammed an unbeaten 95 to take Rajasthan to a win.

After the loss CSK coach Stephen Fleming appreciated Buttler’s effort. He said, “Buttler played a very good innings on a difficult track. A fair bit of pressure was built with the way he played. It was a great lone hand and we had no real answers. He was able to take the conditions out of play. However, he still found it difficult as the game went on.”

Fleming also felt that the match was evenly poised during the middle overs. “Buttler got some momentum through the first six overs. But the game was pretty even after we got a couple of wickets. But we were hoping that as the pitch got slower, we could create some opportunity with our slower bowlers. We came very much planned to the conditions of the wicket rather than the plans with Buttler,” he said.

The former Kiwi skipper was of the view that the score his team had put on the board was ‘just’ par. “I felt we were just about par. we lost some wickets at key times and their death bowling is very good. That was, I was pretty comfortable with the score that we got,” Fleming said.

After this win Rajasthan Royals are still in contention of making it to the play-offs.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH11920018+0.473
CSK11740014+0.370
KXIP11650012-0.056
KKR12660010-0.189
MI1156008+0.529
RR11560010-0.484
RCB1147008-0.261
DD1239006-0.478

First Published: May 12, 2018, 11:35 AM IST

