Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 23, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
IPL 2018: Can DD Take a Leaf Out of Gayle-Rahul's Book?

Opening partnerships are key to success in every form of cricket, be it Tests, ODIs or T20s. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that teams that have had consistently good partnerships at top of the order, are generally more successful.

In this edition of IPL, Kings XI Punjab have been going great guns and are currently second in the points table, which is courtesy the in-form openers. On the other hand, table laggards Delhi Daredevils have had the worst possible starts in the tournament.

While KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have scored 58, 96 and 116 together, Delhi has tried three different opening combinations — Jason Roy/Gambhir, Munro/Gambhir and Maxwell/Munro which have been unsuccessful.

They just have one 50-run opening stand in 5 matches. Their opening batsmen have failed to reach the 20-run mark in the rest of the innings.

For Punjab the partnership between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle of 116 vs KKR is the highest opening stand this season. Come the match on Monday, DD would like to get rid of their opening woes, and register a win.

As far as the match is concerned, bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Delhi find themselves in an 'oh-so-familiar' situation as they seek home comfort against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, here on Monday.

Without an iota of doubt, the Daredevils have been the least impressive of all teams in the past few seasons of the cash-rich extravaganza, only managing to finish at the bottom half of the pecking order.

In the last two seasons, the Daredevils ended their campaign at sixth position, were a place down in 2015 and finished last the year before, in 2014.


First Published: April 23, 2018, 12:53 PM IST

