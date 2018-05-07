IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How

On Sunday evening, the Kings XI Punjab duo of Mayank Agarwal and Manoj Tiwary got together to complete a relay catch to send back the hard-hitting Ben Stokes at a crucial juncture in the match.
Stokes, who was playing on 12 at that time, tried to go after the young Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rehman but failed to get any timing on the shot. Agarwal took a well-judged catch on the boundary and also had the presence of mind to throw the ball straight to Manoj Tiwary, before crossing over the boundary rope.
This relay catch not only ensured a big wicket for KXIP at a crucial stage in the match but was also a spectacle to watch for the fans both in the stadium and also those watching it on their TV sets and online.
Stokes' dismissal broke the momentum of Rajasthan Royals' innings and they finally managed to score a below par total of 152 runs, which was chased down by the team from Mohali.
First Published: May 7, 2018, 3:25 PM IST