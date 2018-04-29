IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings' Pacer Deepak Chahar Out for Two Weeks

Chahar, who has played all seven games for the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings side, has taken six wickets so far in the season at an average of 23.17. The CSK coach, Stephen Fleming has confirmed that the team will miss the services of Chahar for the next two weeks.
The young fast bowler pulled his hamstring while in his third over against the Mumbai Indians in Pune. He left the field immediately and was not able to take any further part in the match, as CSK went on to lose by eight wickets after a brilliant knock by opposition captain Rohit Sharma.
"He has had hamstring injuries in the past, he has a pretty good idea when he is in trouble so it's probably a couple of weeks which is a bit of a blow," Fleming said during the post-match press conference.
First Published: April 29, 2018, 9:43 AM IST