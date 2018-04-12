IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Players Express Disappointment About Shift of Venue to Pune

Many of the CSK family took to social media to express their disappointment on this matter. Indian batsman Suresh Raina tweeted, “Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season…You are always in our hearts. On to #Pune now!”
Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who has also played for the Rajasthan Royals, was appreciative of the atmosphere in the first game of the IPL. “Very sad for our team CSK and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible,” he said. “Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap,” he added.
The likes of Imran Tahir, Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming also took to Twitter to make their opinions known.
Earlier, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council after discussing with the Committee of Administrators decided to shift the Chennai Super Kings’ home matches to Pune following a meeting with the Chennai Police A K Viswanathan and CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan
CSK are currently on top of the IPL table after winning their first two IPL matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.