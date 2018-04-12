IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Players Express Disappointment About Shift of Venue to Pune

(Image: BCCI)

Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season...You are always in our hearts.

On to #Pune now! #IPL2018 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 12, 2018

Very sad for our team @ChennaiIPL and the fans here in Chennai that we won't be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible. Let's hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 12, 2018

Extremely sad to leave chennai.All I got here is warm welcome and unconditional love.Hopefully everything will be good when we come back here next year.Pls keep supporting us.yendrendrum anbudan ungal udanpirava sagotharan ❤️ #vettaikku ready a ? — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) April 12, 2018

Very sad that we have to play our remaining home games away from Chennai. Feeling for the players and the fans but also hoping for a peaceful and swift resolution to the current problems. Thanks for the incredible support of all the Csk fans — Mike Hussey (@mhussey393) April 12, 2018

Sad to be leaving Chennai today. Great to be back and again experience the love and passion the Tamil Nadu fans have for cricket and CSK. I trust a ‘peaceful’ resolution is found soon for the problems at hand. Thanks to everyone for making the team so welcome. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) April 11, 2018

First Published: April 12, 2018, 10:36 AM IST