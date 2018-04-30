IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils Highlights - As It Happened

23:29(IST)

Bravo completes the formality and bowls the 19th over. But not before he is hit for two towering sixes by Vijay Shankar, one through mid-on and the other one through mid-wicket. On the last ball of the over he gets another six. 21 runs come from the over as Delhi need 28 from the last over. It's 184/5 in 19 overs.