IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils Highlights - MS Dhoni Puts it Beyond Delhi in Run fest

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 1, 2018, 8:40 AM IST

Match 30, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 30 April, 2018

Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs

Man of the Match: Shane Watson

Live Blog

Highlights

23:36(IST)

CSK WIN: After getting a mini-scare from Vijay Shankar in the last two overs, CSK has managed to edge past Delhi. It was a good performance by Chennai as they restrict the opposition to just 198/5. Lungi gives away 14 runs in the last over.  

23:32(IST)

50 FOR SHANKAR: Suddenly Shankar has hit 4 towering sixes and gets to his fifty from just 28 balls. This is great batting from him. 20 needed from 4 deliveries.

23:29(IST)

Bravo completes the formality and bowls the 19th over. But not before he is hit for two towering sixes by Vijay Shankar, one through mid-on and the other one through mid-wicket. On the last ball of the over he gets another six. 21 runs come from the over as Delhi need 28 from the last over. It's 184/5 in 19 overs.

23:23(IST)

WICKET: Pant departs after playing a valiant innings here. After getting a boundary in the start of the over, he finds Jadeja in the deep. Ngidi picks his first wicket, as Pant goes for 79. It's 163/5 after 18 overs. Delhi need 49 runs from 12 balls.

23:17(IST)

Bravo starts another over as Pant is not finished yet. He hasn't looked the most elegant, but been effective till now. He pulls the shortish ball for another boundary towards fine leg. Then on the on-side he gets another boundary and finishes the over with 11 runs. Delhi 157/4 after 17 overs. 

23:12(IST)

50! Rishabh Pant gets to his fifty here with a boundary over the bowlers head. That's his ninth in the tournament overall. He gets another for through the fine leg area. He gets a six on the last ball of the over. He is not giving it up, Pant. Delhi 146/4 after 16 overs. Delhi need 66 runs from 24 balls.

23:03(IST)

50 PARTNERSHIP: After the spinners finish their respective spells, Dwayne Bravo has a bowl. Shankar gets going now as he hits a six over long-on. Despite the hit, Shankar has looked out-of-sorts. But these two add 50 runs together. It's 128/4 after 15 overs. Delhi need 84 from 30 balls.  

22:57(IST)

Harbhajan sees Pant dancing down the track early and drops the ball short. He barely manages to get his bat down in time. On the next ball he hits a flat six to settle scores against the bowler. Good to see Vijay Shankar get a boundary too. But it's a bit too late now. 13 runs come from the over. It's 117/4 after 14 overs.

22:53(IST)

The spinners are finishing the overs very quickly. The batsmen aren't getting much time to settle. Jadeja finishes another over as 7 runs come from it. Delhi looks out of the race as of now. It's 104/4 after 13 overs.

22:50(IST)

The problem for Pant at the moment is that he is hardly getting any support from the other end. Harbhajan and Jadeja have completely dried up the runs. Just 5 runs come from Bhajji's over. It's 97/4 after 12 overs.

22:47(IST)

Finally a boundary comes Delhi's way. Pant takes the aerial route against Jadeja and gets a boundary in the mid-wicket region. He loses his balance, but gets enough on the bat. He bludgeons another ball in the same direction for a big six. 14 runs come from the over. It's 92/4 after 11 overs. 

22:45(IST)

The fall of the wicket brings in Vijay Shankar. But Harbhajan is bowling really well here. He gives away four runs only. Pant has decided to safely ward-off his over. This is not helping Delhi's case as the required run-rate crosses 13.50. It's 78/4 after 10 overs. 

22:40(IST)

This has been a poor show by Delhi. Once again the team has succumbed under pressure and the wickets keep falling as nine pins. With the scores reading 74/4 in 9 overs, it looks more or less over for Delhi, unless Pan produces a special innings. 

22:38(IST)

WICKET: Jadeja continues. The left-armer ensures that he builds on the pressure. After getting a boundary in the over, Maxwell plays a poor shot and misses the ball completely. The batsman is castled for 6. Delhi in deep trouble at 74/4. 

22:35(IST)

Spin from both ends here. Harbhajan Singh looks to invite the batsmen to play big shots. A very good over comes to end by Harbhajan as he gives away four runs only. Delhi batsmen certainly looking to build a partnership. It's 68/3 after 8 overs. 

22:31(IST)

WICKET:  It's time for some spin now as Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. That's a good move by Dhoni, to get a left-arm spinner for Pant. With the pressure building there is a mix-up between the batsmen and Iyer is run-out for 13. It's 64/3 after 7 overs.

22:27(IST)

WELCOME PANT: Rishabh Pant starts his innings with a big six in the mid-wicket region. Shane Watson sways in length and Pant is quick to guide the ball for a four towards third man. Delhi batsmen need to continue to get boundaries despite losing wickets. 13 runs come from the over. It's 59/2 after the first powerplay for Delhi.

22:23(IST)

WICKET: Colin Munro has made a blunder here. He already had 14 runs from the over, but hits an Asif delivery in the air towards midwicket. Karn Sharma makes no mistake and takes the catch. Munro departs for 26. Delhi 46/2 after 5 overs.

22:16(IST)

FOUR, SIX: And a change in bowling already. Shane Watson comes into the attack. Iyer continues to look for boundaries in the over. Munro finally breaks loose and hits Watson through midwicket for a towering six. Delhi needs the dangerous Munro to fire here. He ends the over with boundary over long on. That's 14 runs in the over. Delhi 31/1 in 4 overs. 

22:12(IST)

Ngidi starts another over. Munro is crucial for Delhi's chances here, but till now hasn't found the middle of the bat. But Iyer on the other end gets going now. He hits a shortish ball towards extra cover for a four. 6 runs come from the over. It's 17/1 after 3 overs.

22:08(IST)

An eventful over by Asif comes to end. He showed a lot of grit to come back in the over after getting hit for two boundaries and pickup a wicket. He hit good lines at good speed in the latter half of the over. 10 runs coming from it. It's 11/1 after 2 overs as skipper Shreyas Iyer makes way to the middle.

22:06(IST)

WICKET: A lot happening here suddenly. After two boundaries, Shaw gets over-ambitious and tries to platy a similar shot. This time Prithvi mistimes the ball, and Jadeja takes a simple catch. This is disaster for Delhi. It's 10/1. 

22:03(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: And another debutant, KM Asif starts the proceedings from the other end. But Prithvi Shaw hits him over the top for first boundary of the innings. That's a brilliant shot by the batsman. He follows it up with aanother four through mid on this time. That will give him a lot of confidence. It's 10/0.

22:01(IST)

The South African bowler makes a good start in his IPL debut. Both the openers didn't have many answers to hit short-pitch stuff. He just gives away 1 run in the entire over. After a few misses by the batsmen the over ends. It's 1/0 after the first over for Delhi.

21:59(IST)

And openers Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro make way to the middle. A difficult chase awaits them. Lingi Ngidi has the ball. The key for Delhi will be to not lose wickets in the start of the innings.

21:50(IST)

MS Dhoni looked in supreme form. Age doesn't seem to slow him down one bit even. The skipper smashed 5 sixes in his score of 51, and this was his second-fastest fifty in the tournament. This looks like a winning total for CSK already.

21:44(IST)

50! MS Dhoni completes his half-century here, he has been absolutely sensational today. Certainly been the difference between 180 and 210 here, CSK end at 211/4 and Delhi will need a real special effort to chase this down.

21:42(IST)

WICKET! Ambati Rayudu is run out here, he seems to have run 2 here, Dhoni just doesn't respond. He wants to keep the strike here. CSK are 209/4 after 19.5 overs.

21:37(IST)

SIX! Avesh Khan was bowling beautifully there but the last ball is a full toss. Dhoni doesn't need any second invitation and just deposits it into the crowd, that's a huge one. Will be interesting to see how long it is,I feel that's more than 100m! CSK are 198/4 after 19

21:33(IST)

DROPPED! This will be a big one, MS Dhoni looks to go for the pull but its hit straight to Munro there. He runs hard thinking it might not carry, in the end its the hard hands that let him down. Ball bounces down. CSK are 189/3

PREVIEW CSK vs DD: Their stuttering campaign back on the rails under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, a resurgent Delhi Daredevils will play table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Monday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between CSK and DD will start at 8 PM on April 30 (Monday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. While Delhi would fight for survival, CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians in their adopted home ground. The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated formidable Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi, now at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of seven games, however need to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs. CSK, on the other hand, are still on top on the points table but their confidence suffered a blow last night against another struggling outfit in defending champions Mumbai Indians. It would still be an uphill ask for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home - the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium but they cannot afford to lose.

Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 against KKR. Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection. Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores. It would interesting to see whether the Daredevils again leave out Gambhir, who is out of form and did not figure in the playing eleven against KKR.
Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.
Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.
