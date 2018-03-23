Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Welcome Harbhajan Singh With 'Special' Jersey Number

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2018, 4:25 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh sitting with his CSK teammates. (CSK/ Twitter Image)

New Delhi: India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed his happiness after being handed his 'special' jersey number by his new Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

After spending ten trophy-laden seasons with Mumbai Indians, Bhajji will be seen in a new avatar in the eleventh edition of the league as he will don the yellow of two-time champions CSK.

Harbhajan took to social media to announce his new jersey number and his post read: "27.. yes a very special number for me ! ❤ new number new journey .. let the party begin! #whistlepodu"




During his ten years stay with Mumbai Indians, the ace spinner lifted the title as many as three times in 2013, 2015 and 2017 respectively. However, Mumbai opted to let go off Harbhajan in the IPL auction in January and he was plucked by CSK for Rs 2 Crore, which was his base price.




Bhajji has been one of the most successful bowlers in the history of the cash-rich league and in terms of wickets, he sits pretty at the number three spot in the all-time list. In 136 matches, the spinner has scalped 127 wickets and he is only behind former teammate Lasith Malinga (154) and Amit Mishra (134) in the list.

In the first of the season, Harbhajan will come up against his former team Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

First Published: March 23, 2018, 4:24 PM IST

