Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 19, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Has Special Plans for SRH After CSK Blitz

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle was mighty effective against Chennai Super Kings at Mohali on Sunday, where he scored a blistering 63 runs from just 33 balls.

His innings included four sixes and seven fours. Considering that it was his first match against in this edition of IPL, he showed the world why he is still the most destructive in the world.

Come the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Gayle would be looking to continue his sublime form. But looking at his record against SRH in the previous editions, he hasn’t fared very well. He boasts of a strike-rate of 151.72 in nine innings, but has only managed to score 220 runs at an average of 24.44.

This in fact is Gayle’s one of the worst performance in the IPL, against any opposition. His best performance is against his current team KXIP, against whom he had scored 797 runs at an average of 53.13.

As far as the match is concerned, Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between two in-form teams here.

While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament.

The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up one of the best in the tournament.

First Published: April 19, 2018, 12:06 PM IST

