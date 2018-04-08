Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle Looks to Prove His Worth After KXIP Gamble

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 8, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
Chris Gayle in training for Kings XI Punjab. (Twitter/KXIP)

There is no doubt that Chris Gayle remains one of the biggest match winners in T20 cricket but it seems that the 38-year-old is on his final stretch in the Indian Premier League.

After dazzling Royal Challengers Bangalore fans with some scintillating performances, Gayle has not had the best of returns for the past two seasons. In fact, he almost went unsold in the auction before KXIP snapped him up at base price. Everyone in the room applauded as Gayle's absence from the IPL would have left the tournament without the X-factor.

But Gayle will have to now live up to his name and deliver for Punjab in whatever chances he gets.

Chris Gayle has forged a reputation as one of the most explosive batsman in T20s. However, in the last two seasons, he has struggled to impose himself.

Let’s have a look year-wise at his output in the IPL:

Gayle1

Gayle's best performance have come in 2011,2012 and 2013 where he averaged close above 60 with the highest strike rate of 183.13 in 2011.

He has a strike rate of 136.42 in the last two seasons vs his career strike rate of 151.20. He has scored 3 half centuries in the last two seasons. He averages only 22.47 in those last two seasons vs his average of 41.20 in his IPL career.

Gayle’s average in the last 2 IPL seasons is a below-par 22.47: Let’s look at how low that is compared to other openers in the same period (min. 200 runs)

Gayl2

KXIP fans will be hoping that Gayle force which was synonymous with Chinnaswamy can also be experienced in Mohali and he can help Punjab get closer to that maiden title.

First Published: April 8, 2018, 1:29 PM IST

