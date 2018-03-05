Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: March 5, 2018, 10:59 AM IST
IPL 2018: CoA Cuts Budget for Opening Ceremony by Rs 20 Crore

New Delhi: The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2018 that was scheduled to happen on April 6, has now been postponed by a day to April 7, and the budget has been reduced by Rs 20 crore. According to a BCCI official, the decision has been made at the behest of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

According to a report in Indian Express, even the venue has been shifted from the Cricket Club of India to Wankhede Stadium.

The first match of the cash-rich league will be played on April 7 between Defending champions Mumbai Indians, and two-times winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Earlier the opening ceremony was scheduled for April 6 at the Cricket Club of India. Now it has been decided by the CoA that it will happen on April 7 at Wankhede before the 2018 IPL opener,” a BCCI official told Indian Express.

The decision of reduction in the budget of the opening ceremony too came from the CoA. “Earlier the budget for the opening ceremony was Rs 50 crore (approved by the IPL governing council), now it has been reduced to Rs 30 crore. This call, too, has been taken by the CoA,” he said.

Despite the change in the opening ceremony, the schedule for the tournament remains unchanged.
