IPL 2018: Controversy-ridden Mohammed Shami Joins Delhi Daredevils Squad

He also sustained a head injury after his vehicle collided with a truck when he was on way to Delhi from Dehradun following a short training stint at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), which is run by Bengal batsman and India A player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father.
At the Kotla, Shami was seen doing the fitness drills besides some catching practice ahead of the warm-up game. In an indication that the injury has not fully healed, the 28-year-old's forehead was covered with a band-aid.
With his off-field troubles mounting, it seemed at one stage that Shami will not play in the IPL.
However, his participation was cleared the moment the BCCI offered him a fresh central contract, which it had withheld following his wife's police complaint.
The BCCI had decided to withhold Shami's contract after his wife Jahan made a series of allegations, including adultery and domestic violence, and lodged a police complaint against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
First Published: April 2, 2018, 7:17 PM IST