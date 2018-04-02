Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018: Controversy-ridden Mohammed Shami Joins Delhi Daredevils Squad

PTI | Updated: April 2, 2018, 7:17 PM IST
IPL 2018: Controversy-ridden Mohammed Shami Joins Delhi Daredevils Squad

Mohammed Shami. (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Indian pacer Mohammad Shami finally joined the Delhi Daredevils training ahead of the Indian Premier League, starting April 7. Shami has had a rough time off the field with his wife Hasin Jahan filing a police complaint against him for domestic violence.

He also sustained a head injury after his vehicle collided with a truck when he was on way to Delhi from Dehradun following a short training stint at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), which is run by Bengal batsman and India A player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father.

At the Kotla, Shami was seen doing the fitness drills besides some catching practice ahead of the warm-up game. In an indication that the injury has not fully healed, the 28-year-old's forehead was covered with a band-aid.

With his off-field troubles mounting, it seemed at one stage that Shami will not play in the IPL.

However, his participation was cleared the moment the BCCI offered him a fresh central contract, which it had withheld following his wife's police complaint.

The BCCI had decided to withhold Shami's contract after his wife Jahan made a series of allegations, including adultery and domestic violence, and lodged a police complaint against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.

Also Watch

Delhi DaredevilsIPL 2018mohammed shamiShami
First Published: April 2, 2018, 7:17 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking