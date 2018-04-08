Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Mujeeb Sends Back Dangerous Pant

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 8, 2018, 5:07 PM IST

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Live Cricket Score, Indian Premier League, 2018 Match 2, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 08 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

17:07(IST)

WICKET! Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes back into the attack and he strikes straight away, Pant smashes first ball for a boundary but then gets a top edge on the next one and Tye takes a brilliant catch running behind. Contender for catch of the match. Delhi are 111/4 after 13.2 overs.

17:05(IST)

Rishabh Pant certainly getting in the groove now, picking up 17 runs from that Andrew Tye over with a six and then a couple of boundaries. He will be the key player here for Delhi going ahead, Delhi are 107/3 after 13 overs.

17:04(IST)

DD:100/3

Fifty runs spilt:

First fifty runs: 38 balls

Next fifty runs: 36 balls

17:02(IST)

SIX! Rishabh Pant finally manages to get one off the screws and times it well, it goes into the crowd and goes for a maximum. Delhi have reached 100 here and are 100/3 after 12.3 overs.

17:00(IST)

This is Gambhir’s  36th IPL fifty, now he has joint most fifties in IPL with D Warner.

Gambhir has not scored a century in T20I or IPL matches.

He is batting on-50*

17:00(IST)

50! Half-century for Gautam Gambhir, been a superb comeback for the skipper so far. He needs to play on here as Delhi have struggled to get any momentum. Delhi move to 90-3 after 12 overs.

16:56(IST)

Tight over from Sharma tehre, he concedes just 7 runs from the over and picks up the wicket of Vijay Shankar. Delhi Daredevils move to 84/3 after 11 overs and will need someone to go big from here.

16:54(IST)

FOUR! Rishabh Pant gets in into the action, through the mid-wicket and  it goes away to the boundary. Poor though from Karun Nair who got a hand to it and should have stopped it

16:50(IST)

WICKET! Mohit Sharma strikes, drops the ball short and Vijay Shankar looks to go for the maximum. He just manages to slice that one and its taken comfortable in the deep by Axar Patel. Delhi are 77/3 after 10.1 overs.

16:49(IST)

Stoinis starts the attack after the powerplay and concedes 7 runs off the first over, so halfway into the innings and Delhi Daredevils are 77/2. That means they are on par for a score somewhere around 160. They will be eyeing a bit more than that though.

16:41(IST)

Strategic timeout taken then! Gautam Gambhir playing a brilliant knock for Delhi Daredevils so far, Delhi have moved to 70/2 after 9 overs. Gambhir playing brilliantly on 43 and Vijay Shankar on 11.

16:38(IST)
16:37(IST)

Ashwin certainly getting some spin here, bowling some leg spinners here. He has conceded 13 runs from his 2 overs and Delhi Daredevils move to 61/2 after 8 overs here.

16:32(IST)

WICKET! Shreyas Iyer stretches forward to try and hit it through the offside but Axar gets slight bit of turn. Gets a thin inside on that one and KL Rahul takes a smart catch. Axar gets his revenge. Shreyas departs for 11, Delhi are 54/2 after 6.5 overs.

16:30(IST)

SIX! Shreyas Iyer showing his authority there, comes down the track to Axar Patel and hits it straight over long off for the maximum. That was a beautfiul looking shot there. Delhi cross 50, and are 52/1.

16:27(IST)

FOUR! Three dot balls and then Tye goes for a short ball. Gambhir was waiting for it and he quickly goes to the backfoot and smashes it towards the boundary. Delhi 46/1 after 6 overs.

16:25(IST)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been certainly troubling the Delhi batsmen here, again a loud appeal against Shreyas Iyer and KXIP opt for a review here. He is saved by the height which shows umpire's call. Delhi 39/1 after 5 overs here.

16:21(IST)
16:19(IST)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the youngest player to play in the IPL: 17 yr 11 days.

Sarfaraz Khan 17 yr 177 days

P Sangwan 17 yr 179 days

W Sundar 17 yr 199 days

R Chahar 17 yr 247 days  

16:19(IST)

SIX! Big shot by Gautam Gambhir, but not taking much risk. KXIP have played it into Gambhir's hand though by introducing the left-arm spinner here. Delhi move to 30/1 after 4 overs, getting a much needed push.

16:17(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! First boundary of the 2018 IPL season goes to Gautam Gambhir for the Delhi Daredevils, going over the mid-wicket fielder. Then the next ball he goes down on one knee and hits it over the inner circle!

16:15(IST)

Excellent first over from Mujeeb. Concedes just 2 runs and gets the big wicket of Munro. Shreyas Iyer has joined  Gautam Gambhir out in the middle and they will need to stitch a good partnership here. Delhi 13/1 after 3 overs.

16:13(IST)

WICKET! Mujeeb strikes immediately! He gets the big hitter Colin Munro off just his third delivery, trying to go for the reverse sweep and he completely misses the ball. He is dead rat there, the ball would have been striking the stumps. Delhi 12/1 after 2.3 overs.

16:10(IST)

Delhi Daredevils only dealing in singles at the moment, not willing to take any risk at the moment. Munro will be itching to go big and will be interesting to see how they approach the next few overs. Delhi 11/0 after 2 overs.

16:05(IST)

CLOSE CALL! Ashwin almost strikes in the first over, Munro though just manages to get his feet behind the line. KL Rahul though was quick to get the stumps off and that should give him some confidence. Delhi move to 6/0 after the 1st over.

16:00(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to bowl the first over for Kings XI Punjab and big hitting Colin Munro will face the first ball..

15:54(IST)

The pitch looks absolutely flat today, and we should have a run feast in store for us. Delhi will be needing to score atleast 180 here considering the batting.

15:50(IST)

Pitch report: As always, the Mohali pitch will be nice and flat. And with heat baking it down, expect it to be hard, meaning it'll enable strokeplay. Watch out for the dew later. It's warm out there, so expect some tonight.

15:47(IST)

G Gambhir last captained DD in 2010.

Axar Patel needs 46 runs to complete 1000 T20 runs.S Iyer needs 43 runs 1500 T20 runs.

M Agarwal needs 63 run to complete 2000 runs as a  opener in T20

 

15:43(IST)

Let us look at a few milestones that can be achieved in this match:

C Morris needs 61 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

Daniel Christian needs 80 runs to complete 500 IPL runs.

G Gambhir (671 runs) needs 13 more runs to become second highest run getter v Kings XI, Chris Gayle (797 runs) and Suresh Raina (683 runs) have scored more against KXIP in the IPL.

15:42(IST)

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami 

LOAD MORE

BCCI Photo

LIVE UPDATE: Just when Pant was looking to take the attack to the Punjab bowlers, Mujbeer sends back the batsman for 28. This after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and Ashwin decided to have a bowl first.
PREVIEW: A new look Kings XI Punjab under Ravichandran Ashwin will take on Delhi Daredevils in their opening encounter of IPL-2018 on Sunday, as both sides look to begin the T20 tournament on a winning note. The live telecast of the IPL 2018, today’s match between KXIP and DD will start at 4 PM on April 8(Sunday) The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. This season, KXIP look a balanced side with Ashwin set for his maiden stint as captain of an IPL team. It has players of the calibre of Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Miller, K L Rahul and Aaron Finch not to speak of the likes of Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Barring a few who have been retained, most of the domestic and some foreign players have joined the team this season. Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag rated the new-look team as the best of all seasons. "We have the best side, if I compare last ten years," Sehwag said, adding that the team is a balanced one with a right mix of Indian and foreign players. Punjab's captain in the previous season, Glenn Maxwell will now turn up for the opposition side and so will Rahul Tewatia and Gurkeerat Mann. Both Sehwag and head coach Brad Hodge heaped praise on Ashwin, even though captaining an IPL side may be the off-spinner's maiden role, and feel that a "smart cricketer" like him will inspire the team. K L Rahul, who was bought for Rs 11 crore by KXIP, is focused to help the team lift its maiden title. KXIP's best finish in the decade-old tournament has been to reach the finals in 2014. Inconsistency in their performance has been a cause of concern for the Punjab outfit and the team will have to overcome this aspect if they want to finish on top this time. There can be a fair amount of spotlight on players like 17-year-old Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and 24-year-old all-rounder from Kashmir, Manzoor Dar, the second cricketer after Parveez Rasool from the Kashmir Valley to make it to the IPL. Delhi Daredevils share similarities with Punjab team, as they too have struggled in the last few seasons. DD's head coach Ricky Ponting has exuded optimism and said that he doesn't care about his team's dismal record over 10 editions of IPL as he believes that the "fresh group" of players have it in them to win a maiden title this season. Delhi reached semi-finals twice in their first three seasons. The Gautam Gambhir-led side has an ideal mix of youth and experience. Gambhir has helped his previous outfit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch titles on two occasions. Delhi have retained wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and opener Shreyas Iyer. All-rounders Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell will lend depth to Delhi's bowling and batting department. With the likes of Gambhir, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy and Prithvi Shaw, the side has the ability to go for big totals.

Teams: Delhi Daredevils Team 2018 Player List: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
Kings XI Punjab Team 2018 Players List: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Ankit Rajpoot, Pardeep Sahu, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath.

