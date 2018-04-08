IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Mujeeb Sends Back Dangerous Pant

Don’t want to jinx it....but there’s isn’t an opener who plays spin better than Gambhir. GG at DD is already looking good. 😊🙌 #IPL #KXIPvDD— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 8, 2018
Three spinners for KXIP. One of them...if not two must bowl in the power play overs. They do look a little light in the batting department. #KXIPvDD #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 8, 2018
Let us look at a few milestones that can be achieved in this match:
C Morris needs 61 runs to complete 500 IPL runs
Daniel Christian needs 80 runs to complete 500 IPL runs.
G Gambhir (671 runs) needs 13 more runs to become second highest run getter v Kings XI, Chris Gayle (797 runs) and Suresh Raina (683 runs) have scored more against KXIP in the IPL.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|5154
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3886
|102
|4
|Australia
|4599
|102
|5
|England
|5029
|97
|FULL Ranking