IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, KKR vs RCB: Karthik & Russell Look to Take Kolkata Home

23:18(IST)

WICKET!! Woakes gets the better of Rinku Singh after the latter started the over by hitting a boundary. A DRS was needed to send back the left-hander to the dug-out. The umpires took quite some time to give that out as Russell now joins skipper Dinesh Karthik in the middle as KKR manage six from the over. Now 30 more needed off the last 4 overs as the score reads 147/5