Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Karthik Wins Toss, Will Bowl; SRK in the House

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 8, 2018, 7:36 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score, Indian Premier League, 2018 Match 3, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 08 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:50(IST)

Virat Kohli has spoken on their decision to let go Chris Gayle. He said: "Taking nothing away from Chris, we decided to go in with the balance that can sustain in the next three years. We did not want to be relying on 2-3 people all the time and those were few reasons behind it." RCB were shot out for their lowest ever score of 49 and Kohli said they have put it behind immediately after the match. "We don't have bad records here. It was just a one off game we had here. It was bizarre, very rarely you get out for 49 with that kind of batting." KKR will have a new skipper in Dinesh Karthik and Kohli hailed the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman. "I am very happy for him that he has been given this responsibility. He has got really good cricketing brain. I am sure he will do a good job for KKR," Kohli said. Looking forward to embrace the challenge, Karthik on his part said: "I will be looking to stay as calm as I can. Lot of times I am sure I will be put under the pump and I have to be able to react in a calm manner without getting too emotional about it."

19:46(IST)

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:45(IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is all set to give up his opening slot and will bat at No. 3, a position he has made his own in the national team. RCB has multiple opening options in Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Manan Vohra to name a few. "In the past, it was more or less that I had to. I quite enjoyed that role. Predominantly, I will start at number three, having specialists at that order and that I have done well for Indian team at no 3. I've a good understanding of playing at that position (No 3) and gives the team a lot of stability. I see myself starting there but it depends on who we playing against. But we are going to be flexible, adapting to different conditions," Kohli added on the eve of their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Kohli scored 1,750 runs as an opener from 43 innings at an average of 53.03. Traditionally a batting-heavy unit, RCB have trimmed their star quotient -- in letting go Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav -- while bolstering their bowling attack in Chris Woakes, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali and Washington Sundar. "It's not going to be RCB batting versus KKR bowling. You will be surprised to see our bowling dominating in this IPL. It will be a pleasant surprise for everyone to see RCB's bowling coming along nicely and not just relying on batting," the 29-year-old said.

19:40(IST)

At the TOSS, Dinesh Karthik: We are going to bowl first. Looks a good wicket, so we will look to chase down the target. Looks a good wicket and even during the practice game it played well. Should be a good contest. Everything's been good so far touch wood things go well. This is one aspect of captaincy I am learning. Got to remember all the name. We got Lynn, we got Narine, we got Russell and we got Johnson.
Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first well as it's a difficult ground to defend. It's a pretty good wicket and we are looking forward to put some runs on the board. Our four overseas are ABD, McCullum, de Kock and Woakes. For the first time we have a good balance with bat and ball both. This is probably the most balanced RCB side ever.

19:36(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Dinesh Karthik wins his first toss as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper and he immediately says that he will bowl first. Says that this is the kind of wicket where he would wish to chase down the total that Royal Challengers Bangalore put on the board. Virat Kohli also agrees and says that he would have bowled first but will now look at batting well and putting on a good total on the board.

19:24(IST)

Dinesh Karthik has acknowledged that he has an onerous task of replacing a very successful Gautam Gambhir but asserted that he has it in him to steer Kolkata Knight Riders to at least the IPL Play-offs and get the best out of his side. KKR think tank chose not to retain two-time IPL winning skipper Gambhir and handed the reins of the team to the Tamil Nadu batsman, bought for Rs 7.4 crore. "What Gautam Gambhir has achieved for KKR is phenomenal. He's left a benchmark," Karthik said after joining his new team and on the sidelines of their jersey launch. Under Gambhir, KKR twice emerged champions (2012, 2014) and also made the Play-offs thrice (2011, 2016 and 2017). Karthik has wealth of experience having played for as many as five different IPL franchisees -- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions in last season. "Being a leader of the team, the management will expect from me the same. I'm aware of the expectations. Yes, there would be pressure. As a captain, you're expected to at least go to the playoffs, that's the least anybody can expect. I think I'm at a stage where I can handle it and get the best out of the team," he asserted. Karthik hinted that he might promote himself in the batting order when they open their IPL-11 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. "Obviously I will bat at different position than what I did in the Indian game. IPL is about dealing with tricky situation, handling pressure. It's just a week to go and I don't think I will treat myself any differently. Everybody is here to do their best and I'm no different. Everybody has a role to play," he said.

19:17(IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered a huge blow ahead of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the tournament due to injury, Cricket Australia announced. The injury also kept Starc out of the fourth and the final Test between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg and he was replaced by 31-year-old debutant Chadd Sayers in the playing XI. "Mitchell Starc has a 'tibial bone stress in his right leg'. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL," Cricket Australia announced on Twitter. Starc was bought for a hefty sum of Rs 9.4 Cr by KKR during the IPL auction which was held in January. The Australian pace spearhead's bad luck with the lucrative league continues as he will be missing the tournament for the third year in a row. Last year, just ahead of the auction, Starc ended his association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to focus on international cricket, while in 2016, a foot fracture kept him out of the tournament.

19:13(IST)

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will have "added pressure" in the upcoming Indian Premier League despite his recent impressive showing for India, feels his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Piyush Chawla. Kuldeep is in his fourth season with the KKR but it's only in the recent past that he has cemented his place in the Indian team as its go-to spinner along with Yuzvendra Chahal in the limited overs game. Kuldeep took 17 wickets in six matches in South Africa to become the highest wicket taker by an overseas spinner in a bilateral ODI series in that country, surpassing Muttiah Muralitharan's 14 in 1998. "The way he's been bowling for India, it's been really good. He's been doing well both in domestic and international cricket. This season there will be added pressure on him," Chawla, who is also Kuldeep's Uttar Pradesh teammate in domestic cricket, said. Kuldeep has an ability to soak pressure, something that has reflected in his bowling for India and Chawla feels the chinaman will do well. "When he came into the scene for the first time, he was quite raw and there was not much of expectations from him. But this season, when he enters the field there will be a lot of expectations. He will definitely do well with the kind of bowler he is," Chawla said.

19:06(IST)

Ace New Zealand all-rounder has been roped in as a replacement for injured Royal Challengers Banglaore star Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced. "The IPL Technical Committee has approved a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile — fast bowler from Australia — in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the IPL 2018 owing to an injury," the BCCI release said. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).The Royal Challengers Bangalore subsequently picked New Zealand’s Corey Anderson for his base price of INR 2 Cr. Anderson has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the cash-rich league but was unpicked in the mega IPL action held in January. The franchise, too, issued a statement, confirming the news. "Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment however, he won't be able to play during IPL season 11. His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back. Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad," RCB head coach Daniel Vettori said in the release.

18:55(IST)

His U-19 World Cup heroics still fresh in memory, top-order batsman Shubman Gill is now looking to walk Rahul Dravid's talk and be mentally strong as he gets ready to play against the "big boys" in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders. "We all talked to him. He had a word with all of us before we dispersed after the tournament. He had a one-on-one chat with everyone. He told us that from here on, there will be more mental preparation. When you go to the higher level, there is a difference and it is more in the mind. You have to prepare yourself mentally," Gill said. "It's more of a mental game now. Dravid sir told us that everybody has skills, but it's how you prepare yourself mentally to execute at the stage and at that particular time," the 18-year old Punjab right-hander added. At KKR, there is a shortage of top-order batsmen and Gill could come in handy with his penchant for big runs. Gill, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auctions, was roped in for Rs 1.8 crore by KKR. "It's a great opportunity for all of us to... play at such a high level. I am really looking forward to it. Our preparations are going well and we will try to deliver our best," said Gill, who is more about textbook shots than big bat swings. Against arch-rivals Pakistan, Gill underlined his potential with a classy 94-ball 102. Comparisons with India skipper Virat Kohli have already started doing the rounds but Gill, whose favourite cricketer is Kohli, wants to take it easy. "I look up to Virat Kohli. But at the moment, my only goal is to make my team win every time. Our chances of taking the next step will only be enhanced if we win the IPL. I always think of how I can help the team and how I can contribute. If I do well for KKR, I will automatically do well for myself," said Gill, who made his first-class debut before the World Cup for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy in late 2017 with a half-century in the game and 129 in the next match. Not wanting to think too much about breaking into the senior team, Gill signed off by saying he admires each and every member of Kohli's side and it is their fielding and fitness that attracts him the most. "This Indian team has changed the trend in terms of their fielding and fitness standards," Gill said. "Now the Indian team is one of the best fielding sides in the world. The way they carry themselves, their attitude on and off the field, all the guys, I really admire them."

18:47(IST)

Catapulted into limelight after bagging a contract with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh is hoping to follow the advice of his idol Suresh Raina and play freely when he makes his IPL debut for the two-time former champions. Rinku, who comes from a poor family in Aligarh, was picked by KKR for Rs 80 lakh, four times' higher than his base after an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians. While watching the bidding war from his small two-room house in an LPG company's godown where his father works as a delivery man, Rinku got a congratulatory message from Raina. "It read 'bindaas khelna, jyada pressure mat lena', (play freely without taking any pressure). It was special for me," the KKR's left-handed batsman said. "I never thought I will get Rs 80 lakh, I thought I would get about Rs 30-35 lakh." The 20-year-old next received a pair of gloves and bat gifted by Raina during their first interaction on the sidelines of his domestic debut. "He made surprise visit to my room which I was sharing with Ali Murtaza. I was awe-struck and could hardly utter anything," he said. "There's a lot to learn from IPL. I've learnt a lot of shots, and I always followed Raina bhai. He's my idol. It was a dream moment to meet him ahead of my debut. Before I could speak about myself, my room partner told him that I consider him as his idol. I told him I am also a left-handed batsman. He soon gifted me the bat and gloves." Rinku says he loves Raina's inside out shot. "Soon we bonded well, spoke a lot about the game. I asked him about IPL, the batting and fielding. I love his inside out shot, that's my favourite." From becoming the talk of the town in Aligarh, Rinku's life has changed for the better since the auctions in January. From their temporary accommodation in the LPG godown, Rinku's family is now moving to a new house. "We will soon move to a brand new house, finishing touches are being given now. It will be ready within two months," the 20-year-old said. "I'm the first from Aligarh to play for IPL. The cricket craze has now increased. Those who did not practice are taking the sport seriously now."

18:42(IST)

The Indian cricket fans found a new hero in keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, after he won the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh single-handedly, by slamming a six off the last ball of the match. Taking the confidence of the win, Karthik is now limbering-up for the upcoming season of the IPL, where he will lead the charge of two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. According to the Hindu, 32-year-old Karthik has revealed that he has always dreamt of representing Chennai Super Kings, but the chances of doing so are diminishing every year. "Heart of hearts, I thought I'll be playing for CSK from the very first year. It's been 10 years and it has never happened. The dream is getting smaller by the day. I don’t know if I'll ever play for CSK," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu. Karthik represents Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit and would have loved an opportunity to be a part of CSK. But now, having being given the responsibility to lead KKR, he wants to prove that he is the right man to lead the side. "I have been born and brought up in the city and would have loved to play for the Chennai team. But today, I have got the opportunity to lead an IPL team which is a big honour and I’d like to do justice to that. I think Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai have very loyal fans," he said. Karthik has been a part of the IPL since the first season and has represented Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions in the past.

18:36(IST)

KKR's decision to appoint Dinesh Karthik as captain may have surprised many but after the wicket-keeper batsman has proved the doubters wrong with a sensational innings in the final of the Tri-nation T20 Series against Bangladesh. Karthik walked in with India needing 34 off 12 and Bangladesh were on top. But Karthik needed only eight deliveries to dash their hopes as he sealed a four-wicket win with a last ball six. "In eight balls, he has made us look like geniuses. But we were convinced even before that, that he is absolutely the right choice for us because he brings in a lot of freshness, a lot of experience. He is a class player. With a wicket-keeper, batsman and captain you get three in one there," said Mysore. "His calmness struck me. I have spent a lot of time with him recently, and when he came in to bat he seemed like he was confident he was going to win it. It bodes well for us also. I was very happy when DK what he did to win the game for India." Asked to compare Karthik with MS Dhoni, Mysore said: "He is a very different type of player. I always admire the fact that DK has the flexibility to play under any situation. MS has been a legend, a power hitter, he hits those helicopter shots. "DK has got his shots like reverse sweep, lap shot and the ability to clear the field. There's no panic of any sorts. There's something unique." KKR veteran Robin Uthappa will be Karthik's deputy and Mysore said: "He (Uthappa) has been there with us for so many years. There's a lot of good combination of continuity and change for us."

18:25(IST)

West Indian spinner Sunil Narine faced a new storm when his bowling action was again reported during the Pakistan Super League Twenty 20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, officials said. "Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday's PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement. "The match officials' report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI, for suspected illegal bowling actions," added the statement. Narine, who has played six Tests, 65 one-day and 48 Twenty20 internationals, was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League in India in 2014. As a precaution he was withdrawn from the West Indies squad for the 2015 World Cup and only returned after remodelling his action. Narine was then reported again in an international match in Sri Lanka in November 2016 and was suspended after biomechanical tests proved his action was beyond the 15 degree limit allowed under the International Cricket Council's rules. Narine was only cleared in April 2016 before the Indian Premier League (IPL), another Twenty20 tournament where he plays for Kolkata Knight Riders. The latest report may jeopardise his participation in the IPL.

18:21(IST)

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has sent his warm wishes to the newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik. SRK's Twitter post read: "Captain. Like our Captains over the yrs we know u will also lead us by boosting the self esteem & dignity of all of us." There was a lot of speculation surrounding the captain of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and the team had quite a few senior players in their ranks to choose their leader from. Finally on Sunday, team CEO Venky Mysore announced Dinesh Karthik as the new skipper of KKR for IPL 2018. Revealing the skipper on a TV show on Star Sports, Mysore said the principal reason for selecting Karthik was that they were looking for a long-term change, and someone who could fill Gautam Gambhir's boots. Mysore said,"The principal we operated on was that we were looking for a long-term change. We were looking at someone who could continue to lead the side like Gautam." Some of the other senior players like Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa perhaps were the other contenders for the job. The latter was appointed Karthik's deputy.

18:04(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the match between KKR and RCB. The batting department of RCB in particular looks to be one of the best in the league. Led by the mercurial Kohli, RCB boast of proven IPL stars like AB De Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson and Quinton De Kock. RCB have always been weak when it comes to their bowling unit. This time though, with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar and Tim Southee, they have looked to plug the gap. "We are optimistic about the season. It's very very balanced side. In the 10 years that I've been here, I don't think we've ever had such a balance. We had initially but everyone firing together is also a massive factor," Kohli had said few days ago about his team. As for the hosts, KKR will miss the services of Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc who has been ruled out with injured right shin. Fellow Aussie Mitchell Johnson will look to fill the void as will England all-rounder Tom Curran who has been roped in as Starc's replacement. The purple brigade will once again pin their hopes of destructive batsman Chris Lynn to deliver the goods at the top of the order. In the seven matches Lynn played last season, the 27-year old scored 295 runs at a strike rate of 180.98. Besides Lynn, vice-captain Robin Uthappa, who has been ever so consistent for KKR, will also have a lot of expectations riding on him like captain Karthik. KKR, unlike RCB, have always been strong in the bowling department and this time also have wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla and the ever-effective Sunil Narine to bank on. In the pace department, Johnson will be assisted by R Vinay Kumar, U-19 World Cup winner Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and all-rounder Andre Russell. The trio of Lynn, Russell and Narine, who are their obvious choice as foreigners, are coming back from respective setbacks. Lynn (shoulder) and Russell (hamstring) are recovering from injuries, while Narine remodelled his action after his latest pull-up. KKR also have Player of the U-19 World Cup Shubman Gill and pacer Shivam Mavi in their ranks besides Nagarkoti. It will be also be interesting see how two of India's celebrated wrist-spinners Chahal and Kuldeep pit their wits against each other. A well-rested Kohli, who is the only player to have represented the same franchise for 11 years, will also get help from India's 2011 World Cup winning duo of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra as batting and bowling coaches respectively, in addition to retaining Daniel Vettori as their head coach. KKR have kept faith in legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis who is the head coach along with Aussie Simon Katich as batting coach only roping in Zimbabwean Heath Streak to replace Laxmipathy Balaji as bowling coach. KKR go into the match with happy memories of bundling out RCB for the lowest ever IPL total (49) here last year, while in the return leg Narine smashed the tournament's fastest fifty (17 ball 54 ) as they made a double over Kohli's side in 2017. KKR lead the head to head count by an impressive 12-9 record across 10 seasons.

IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Karthik Wins Toss, Will Bowl; SRK in the House

Image credit: BCCI.

LATEST UPDATES: Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and decides to have a bowl as he feels that chasing is the way to go forward on this wicket. Kohli too agrees and says that his team would have bowled first.
PREVIEW KKR vs RCB: A new-look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), sans their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, will look to outshine a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli in the inaugural match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between KKR and RCB will start at8 PM on April 8(Sunday) The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Gambhir, who led KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, left the city-based franchise to join his home team Delhi Daredevils, prompting the KKR management to appoint seasoned campaigner Dinesh Karthik as skipper for the 11th edition. Karthik, riding high after an unbeaten eight-ball 29 where he clobbered a last-ball six to singlehandedly guide India to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-series in Sri Lanka, will have his task cut out. "I'm aware of the expectations. Whether there would be pressure, 'yes'. As a captain, you're expected to at least go to the playoffs, that's the least anybody can expect," Karthik had said in his first interaction with journalists as KKR captain. It will be a litmus test first up for Karthik and his charges against RCB who once again look very strong on paper. Kohli and Co. finished at the bottom of the pile last time and since the start of the IPL have come close to laying their hands on the elusive trophy thrice - in 2009, 2011 and 2016. But once again, the Bangalore-based outfit have put together an impressive squad.
Squads: KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.


AB de Villiersbrendon mccullumcricketdinesh karthikIPL 2018IPL 2018 Liveipl 2018 live cricket scoreIPL 2018 Live ScoreKKR vs RCBkkr vs rcb liveKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore liveKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket scoreKolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live scorelive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRCB vs KKRvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking