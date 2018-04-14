IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy Set For Delhi Debut, All Eyes on Captains for the Toss

14:37(IST)

The home team will be cheered on by a special set of spectators at the Wankhede stadium. The day is also being called the ESA day, which stands for Education and Sports for all. It will bring together more than 21,000 children from various NGOs across Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to watch the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Daredevils. The young boys and girls will cheer for their favourite stars and go home with hundreds of stories to narrate.

ESA provides holistic development and equal opportunities to children in education and sports. ESA supports the education of underprivileged children by partnering with NGOs. It works at the grassroots and helps improve the quality of the sporting ecosystem through better facilities, training, infrastructure and equipment. Cumulatively, the programme has reached out to over 13 million children.