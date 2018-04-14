IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy Set For Delhi Debut, All Eyes on Captains for the Toss

It seems highly unlikely that Hardik Pandya will feature today as well, the Indian all-rounder had a light training session on Friday, not going full tilt and training for just under 20 minutes. Mumbai will also not want to risk him so early in the competition. The home team is known for its late fightbacks in the season and that will be crucial if they are to make to the top 4 this year
Maxwell’s strike rate of 170.49 is the best strike rate by a batsman vs MI in the IPL who have faced min. of 100 balls. He also has the best Balls/ Boundary rate of 4.07 against v MI with min. 100 balls faced. Maxwell has scored 208 runs in the 8 matches against MI, let’s look at his wagon wheel at MI. His striking zone are Mid-on and Mid-wicket area where he has scored 47 and 45 runs respectively.
o He has hit 45.45% of his sixes though the Mid-on region.
• Maxwell in his 8 innings against MI has three 30+ scores and one fifty to his name. In his last two innings he has scored two consecutive 30+ scores:
o 47 runs of 21 balls v MI, Mumbai,2017 (S.R 223.80)
o 40 runs of 18 balls v MI, Indore,2017 (S.R 222.22)
One of the reasons for Mumbai's downfall has been the performance of the openers.
MI’s openers are failing to give their team the opening start at the top as a result they are not able to post big total on the board. In the two matches this season the opening pair of R Sharma and E Lewis have managed to score 18 runs in two matches. Opening partnership in the two matches:
o 7 runs off 13 balls (S.R 53.84).
o 11 runs of 12 balls (S.R 91.67). Interestingly, in both matches the pair has perished in less than 15 balls and E Lewis hasn’t contributed to the opening partnership on both instances. He was dismissed was 0 off 2 balls v CSK in Mumbai. Whereas, in the second match v SRH, Sharma scored all the 11 runs.
One of the finds of the IPL has been Mumbai;s young leg spinner Mayank Markande, Markande playing in his first IPL season had a dream start to his IPL career and has picked 7 wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket-taker in this season.He is the first bowler to pick up a four-for this season and has the best bowling figures by a bowler in the IPL so far: Markande’s strike rate of 6.8 is also the best strike rate by any bowler in IPL who has picked more than 2 wickets. He has picked majority of his wicket bowling just outside off stump. He has picked up 6 wickets bowling over the wicket and one wicket bowling from round the wicket
In the first two innings of this season, he has just scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 92.85 and averages only 13.00. Sharma has scored only 4 boundaries (2 fours and 2 sixes) in those 2 innings. Against Delhi, Sharma has scored 670 runs and has eleven 30+ scores in 21 innings. He has a strike rate of 136.73 against DD which is higher than his IPL career strike rate of 130.56. DD are among Sharma’s favourite scoring opponents. He has scored more only against KKR (710 runs.). Let us look at Sharma’s favourite scoring opponents:
o KKR- 710 runs
o DD- 670 runs
o CSK- 550 runs
o KXIP- 528 runs
o RCB- 519 runs.
So, the game on Saturday provides Rohit the perfect chance to find back his touch and regain form for the Mumbai Indians as they look to bounce back after two defeats in two opening games.
Rohit Sharma has been a key player for Mumbai Indians over the past few years and has played an key role in their success.
However, since 2017, the Mumbai skipper has been having an inconsistent run with the bat. He has scored 359 runs at a strike rate of 119.26 in 18 innings averaging only 22.43. He hasn’t scored consecutive 30+ scores in the IPL since the 2017 season. He is without a 30+ score in his last 7 innings. His last 30+ score came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2017 season. In the last 7 innings where he hasn’t scored a 30+ score, he has scored only 109 runs averaging 15.57.
The home team will be cheered on by a special set of spectators at the Wankhede stadium. The day is also being called the ESA day, which stands for Education and Sports for all. It will bring together more than 21,000 children from various NGOs across Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to watch the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Daredevils. The young boys and girls will cheer for their favourite stars and go home with hundreds of stories to narrate.
ESA provides holistic development and equal opportunities to children in education and sports. ESA supports the education of underprivileged children by partnering with NGOs. It works at the grassroots and helps improve the quality of the sporting ecosystem through better facilities, training, infrastructure and equipment. Cumulatively, the programme has reached out to over 13 million children.
Delhi, on the other hand, also possess top batsmen but they too haven't been able to perform to their potential till now. Expectations will be high from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Aussie Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro.
If they get going they can dismantle any bowling attack and Mumbai's won't be an exception. The visitors could also bring in some new comers in place of laggards. Delhi bowlers, who have leaked runs aplenty, will also need to step up and strike regular blows to contain Mumbai's strong batting line-up. The role of spinners, especially leggie Amit Mishra, will be crucial.
Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has initially taken the IPL by storm and has been brilliant in the two games. His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers, earned him the purple cap. Markande, however, has lacked adequate support from the other bowlers -- pacers Mustafizur Rehman, Jasprit Bumrah, Pradeep Sangwan and Krunal. Mustafizur and Bumrah are some of the best death bowlers in the world, but they went for runs and would be keen to do better tomorrow.
Another worry for Mumbai, who have not batted well in the first two matches, is the injury to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. In his absence, big brother Krunal Pandya could be pushed up the order as Hardik did not play in the game against Sunrisers. Suryakumar Yadav is the only batsman to be among runs and his role will be a key element for the team, especially if it loses early wickets. In both the games MI lacked big partnerships.
While Mumbai went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games.
Mumbai's batting line-up which boasts of attacking players like skipper Rohit Sharma, West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav has failed to fire in unison in the first two games.
The hosts would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit, who fell cheaply in both the games after a largely forgettable tour of South Africa and some modest run in the tri-series in Sri Lanka prior to the commencement of the T20 League.
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for today's first match of the day which will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Daredevils in what promises to be an absolute nail biter of a match. Winless title-holders Mumbai Indians and an equally sluggish Delhi Daredevils will be eager to notch up their first points when they clash in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. While Mumbai went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margins in edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games.
