IPL 2018 Cricket Live Score, SRH vs RR: Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson Face Litmus Test

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Deepak Hooda says a good performance in the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League will boost his chances of a national call up. The 22-year-old Rohtak-born Baroda player has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the last two seasons and is keen to put up an impressive show both with the ball and the bat. "The preparation is going good and I am feeling well. To be honest, I have to perform well in the IPL and if I achieve that, India is there, and then my dream (of getting selected in the national team) will materialize. I want to play in all the formats," Hooda said. "If you see practically, then the road to the Indian team would be easier, if I perform well in the IPL," he quipped. Asked about not getting game despite being chosen in the squad twice Hooda said: "There is a little disappointment and that is natural. It is a different experience. I am getting better day by day, I will get a (chance) when my time comes". Hooda was first picked in the Indian squad for the three-match bilateral T20 series versus Sri Lanka in December last at home and then again for the recently concluded Nidahas trophy played in the island nation, which also included Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman also says that playing for the same franchise is an added advantage as he knows the conditions well. "This is my third year (for the SRH) and there is nothing new (for me). I personally feel confident that the franchise has retained me. I know the situations and the ground, there is a definite advantage," he said.

18:24(IST)

Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Allan Border—all these greats have been pioneers of cricket in their respective countries and changed the way the game was played forever. Apart from the impact they had on the field, where they won numerous matches for their nations, they inspired millions around the world to pick up cricket. Afghanistan is relatively new in international cricket but that has not prevented them for making a mark for themselves globally already. Once a war-torn nation, the country is now making giant strides to achieving greatness in the sport. Seeing the history of cricket in Afghanistan, they don’t have a modern-day great as yet, but certainly a pioneer in his own right—Mohammad Nabi. The former Afghanistan captain, who is their most-capped player too (98 ODIs and 60 T20s), might not be as great as the above names, but his contribution could well be termed as immense. For a major part of Afghanistan’s struggle, when the team was just trying to establish itself, Nabi captained them in 28 ODIs and won 13 of those matches. But Nabi’s biggest contribution was playing in foreign leagues that helped him get invaluable experience, which eventually helped youngsters back home. Right from Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies he has plied his trade across the globe, and now is gearing up to appear in his second Indian Premier League. Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore, Nabi hopes to gain some more experience, and continue to evolve as a cricketer. “I am very happy that SRH picked me for the second time in a row, and this just shows that they have the confidence in me, that I can do well. Tom Moody, coach of SRH has been following my game closely during the Big Bash League and ICC World Cup Qualifiers as well. That's why the management exactly knows how I'm playing, that will help me and the team during the tournament. It's a great feeling to be playing all over the world. I signed for Leicestershire, then I played in Australia and India, and I'm here back again. It's my dream to be a part of all these prestigious leagues. They also give me a lot of experience. There are a lot of international players who play in these leagues, and there's a lot to learn from them. That experience helps me as I pass on this to the youngsters back home. After playing in all these leagues, my confidence is also very high,” Nabi told CricketNext in an exclusive chat.

18:18(IST)

Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson will have to step up for the big challenge of captaincy come Monday when they led Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. With Steve Smith and David Warner missing, all eyes will be on these two men who will look to make most of the big opportunity. Rahane will be the 5th RR skipper in the IPL. Amazingly, he’ll be just the 2nd Indian, after Rahul Dravid. Shane Warne, Shane Watson & Steve Smith are the others to have captained RR in the past. In the 4 matches Rahane has captained in T20s, he has scored 50 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 102.04 and has managed only one 30+ score. He has captained only once in the IPL. He captained RPS in the last season against DD and lost the match. Out of the 4 matches he has captained in T20s, Rahane has won just a single match which was against ZIM in 2015 at Harare. He scored 33 off 32 deliveries vs ZIM at Harare in 2015. Williamson will be Sunrisers’ 6th captain, astounding since they only started playing the IPL 5 years ago! He’ll be the fifth foreign-born skipper after Warner, Sangakkara, Cameron White & Darren Sammy. While Williamson hasn’t captained in the IPL, he has captained NZ in 33 matches. Out of the 33, he has won 17 matches. Williamson’s 17 T20I victories are the most by any Kiwi skipper (McCullum & Vettori are next with 13 apiece) and his win rate is the best (min. 5 matches in charge) – 51.52%. He has scored 894 runs for NZ in T20Is as a captain, the most by a Kiwi captain.

18:15(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a monumental task ahead of them as skipper David Warner's absence has left a big void in the team. Warner has been one of the stand out performers for SRH in the last couple of seasons and his absence will be a huge blow for them. Warner is the highest overseas run-scorer in the IPL with 4014 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad had the most established opening pair in the IPL-Warner & Dhawan. Together, they accounted for 42 of the 62 50-plus scores managed by SRH. The Aussie has single-handedly managed 43.55% of SRH’s 50-plus scores in the IPL (27 out of 62). He was the leading run-scorer for SRH in each IPL edition from 2014 to 2017: 528 in 2014: Next was Dhawan with 377. 562 in 2015: Next was Dhawan with 353. Warner also won the Purple Cap. 848 in 2016: Next was Dhawan with 501. 641 in 2017: Next was Dhawan with 479. Warner also won the Purple Cap. Warner has also scored the only century for SRH in IPL. He scored 126 against KKR at Hyderabad in 2017. The top-six individuals scores by an SRH batsman have been by Warner (and all are 90-plus). In his absence, all eyes will be on Kane Williamson, who will be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time. He’ll be the fifth foreign-born skipper after Warner, Sangakkara, Cameron White & Darren Sammy. While Williamson hasn’t captained in the IPL, he has captained NZ in 33 matches. Out of the 33, he has won 17 matches. Williamson’s 17 T20I victories are the most by any Kiwi skipper (McCullum & Vettori are next with 13 apiece) and his win rate is the best (min. 5 matches in charge) – 51.52%. He has scored 894 runs for NZ in T20Is as a captain, the most by a Kiwi captain. Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody has recently said that the change in captaincy in a short notice had little impact on the team. Though Williamson is not new to captaincy, he would be expected to quickly deliver the goods in the leadership role.

18:08(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League game between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will face-off in the Indian Premier League sans their marquee captains Steve Smith and David Warner who are serving a one-year ban for ball tampering. Smith and Warner were barred by the BCCI from taking part in the IPL after their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Rajasthan, who are back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Hyderabad will thus not only miss their leadership skills but also two quality batters in their ranks. India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Rajasthan in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Hosts Hyderabad will depend on India and England openers Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales, drafted in as replacement to Warner, to deliver the goods at the top. Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan will boost the middle order while their bowling line-up is one of the strongest this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma will do the bulk of work in pace department while Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan form a potent spin duo. For Rajasthan, England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat, the highest paid Indian roped in this season (Rs 11.5 crore), would have to shoulder a lot of responsibility especially after the Jaipur-based franchise spent a lot on the pair. They went big even after uncapped players like Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer (Rs 7.2 crore) and Karnataka offie K Gowtham (Rs 6.2 crore). Royals also did well in the IPL auction by picking proven performers in other T20 leagues such as the Big Bash League in Australia. As a result, they have some exciting new faces in the IPL such as D'Arcy Short and Jofra Archer joining a talented bunch of Indian players. Smith's replacement, South African wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen, is downright a handy pick with his impressive show against the Indian spinners in South Africa recently still fresh in memory. With legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, who led Royals to the title triumph in 2008, roped in as the Team mentor, Royals will also have a good think-tank in the team dugout.

PREVIEW SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will have to overcome the unexpected loss of their respective captains, David Warner and Steve Smith, when the two teams clash in the IPL. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. While Sunrisers were able to retain a chunk of their players at the auction, traditionally frugal Royals spent big bucks on the likes of Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) who ended up as season's costliest buys. They went big even after uncapped players like Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer (Rs 7.2 crore) and Karnataka offie K Gowtham (Rs 6.2 crore). They also have BBL star batsman D'Arcy Short and Smith's replacement Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa. The management has splurged this time and all they would be hoping is for a decent return on investment. Shane Warne is back as head coach and the team would be hoping for another fairy tale run under the Australian, who led them to title in the inaugural edition in 2008. For the 2016 champions, Warner's absence has left a huge void at the top of the order though Alex Hales is capable of doing the opening job alonside Shikhar Dhawan. They have brought in Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan to boost the middle order while their bowling line-up is one of the strongest this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma will do the bulk of work in pace department while Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan form a potent spin duo. Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody has recently said here that the change in captaincy in a short notice had little impact on the team. Though Williamson is not new to captaincy, he would be expected to quickly deliver the goods in the leadership role. Middle order batting was a concern for the the team in the previous editions and the team mentor VVS Laxman has expressed confidence that the players, including Pandey, Pathan and Hooda, would address the issue.
Teams (from): Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C ), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D'Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.
