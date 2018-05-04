IPL 2018: CSK Fan Breaches Security to Touch Dhoni's Feet

In the video, the fan was seen running towards the CSK dug-out, where Dhoni was having discussion with his teammates. Dhoni showed no signs of surprise, while security personnel escorted the fan out of the restricted area.
Love unparalleled #VIVOIPL #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/kektbKnDVw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2018
This is not the first time that such scenes have appeared during a CSK match. Earlier, during Chennai's match against Rajasthan Royals in Pune, another fan had run on to the field to touch MSD's feet, when he was walking out to bat.
At the end of the day this boy is the winner. He for @msdhoni darshan without any wait time. #NoJaragandi @ChennaiIPL @CSKFansOfficial #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/eNCjfwDaD8— Anush (@R_Anush) April 20, 2018
(Video Credits: Anush)
As far as the Thursday's match is concerned, CSK succumbed to a 6-wicket loss. The stars of the night for KKR were Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine. Gill scored his maiden IPL fifty and scored 57 from 36 balls, while Narine returned with figures of 2/20 in his 4 overs.
chennai super kingscnsocialcenterCSKdinesh karthikiplIPL 2018kolkata knight ridersMS DhoniOff The FieldShubman Gill
First Published: May 4, 2018, 9:18 AM IST