Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
IPL 2018: CSK Fan Breaches Security to Touch Dhoni's Feet

Chennai Super Kings has the biggest fan-following in the Indian Premier League and their two year absence from the tournament has not diminished the support for the team one bit. For the fans skipper MS Dhoni is a demigod, and is certainly their favourite player. On Thursday, during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, a fan breached the security to touch MSD’s feet, yet again. A video of the same has surfaced online.

In the video, the fan was seen running towards the CSK dug-out, where Dhoni was having discussion with his teammates. Dhoni showed no signs of surprise, while security personnel escorted the fan out of the restricted area.




This is not the first time that such scenes have appeared during a CSK match. Earlier, during Chennai's match against Rajasthan Royals in Pune, another fan had run on to the field to touch MSD's feet, when he was walking out to bat.



(Video Credits: Anush)

As far as the Thursday's match is concerned, CSK succumbed to a 6-wicket loss. The stars of the night for KKR were Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine. Gill scored his maiden IPL fifty and scored 57 from 36 balls, while Narine returned with figures of 2/20 in his 4 overs.

First Published: May 4, 2018, 9:18 AM IST

