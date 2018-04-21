Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: CSK Fan Breaches Security to Touch Dhoni's Feet During Rajasthan Tie

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
New Delhi: If there is one team who has the biggest fan-following in the Indian Premier League, it has to be Chennai Super Kings. Returning to the league after a gap of two years, the support has not diminished one bit for the team.

For the fans skipper MS Dhoni is a demigod, and is certainly their favourite player. Such is his influence that MSD never ceases to hog the limelight. On Friday, in the match against Rajasthan Royals, that CSK won by 64 runs, when Dhoni walked out to bat after the fall of Suresh Raina’s wicket, a fan ran breached the security to touch his feet. A video of the same has surfaced online.



Even the team management acknowledges this support from the fans, and does it bit for them. Recently, after CSK home matches were shifted to Pune because of Cauvery water issue, a special train was arranged for 1,000 fans to Pune, to watch the match against Rajasthan.

First Published: April 21, 2018, 9:15 AM IST

