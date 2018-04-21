IPL 2018: CSK Fan Breaches Security to Touch Dhoni's Feet During Rajasthan Tie

For the fans skipper MS Dhoni is a demigod, and is certainly their favourite player. Such is his influence that MSD never ceases to hog the limelight. On Friday, in the match against Rajasthan Royals, that CSK won by 64 runs, when Dhoni walked out to bat after the fall of Suresh Raina’s wicket, a fan ran breached the security to touch his feet. A video of the same has surfaced online.
A Fan breached Security authorities and Touched Dhoni feet 💛🙏 #DemiGod pic.twitter.com/IMSIoEO30H— DHONIsm™ 💛 (@DHONIism) April 20, 2018
(Video Credits: Dhonism)
Even the team management acknowledges this support from the fans, and does it bit for them. Recently, after CSK home matches were shifted to Pune because of Cauvery water issue, a special train was arranged for 1,000 fans to Pune, to watch the match against Rajasthan.
First Published: April 21, 2018, 9:15 AM IST