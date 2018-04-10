Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018: CSK Sign England All-rounder David Willey to Replace Kedar Jadhav

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 10, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
David Willey (Getty Images)

Chennai Super Kings are all set to sign English all-rounder David Willey to replace the injured middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav.

Willey is the second Yorkshire player to sign up for an IPL side after Liam Plunkett joined the Delhi Daredevils.

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s Director of Cricket said: “We find ourselves in an impossible situation with these late replacement requests.

“At the moment, we are potentially looking at a situation where if we deny a player an opportunity, we will be left with someone who is not completely focused on playing for Yorkshire. This would be counter-productive.

“There are now 12 English players in this year’s IPL, so the issue goes further than just here at Emerald Headingley.

“I will be chairing a meeting with other directors of cricket tomorrow at Edgbaston to discuss the future of the game. With the number of domestic T20 contracts available worldwide, it is important that we future-proof the County Championship. I will be calling for the introduction of a cut-off date, after which players will not be allowed to go to the IPL. Hopefully this can gain national approval and be supported by the ECB.”

Willey Will give CSK an attacking option with both the bat and the ball. He can bowl at the death and is also a useful hitter off the ball.

He has opened the innings for Perth Scorches in the Big Bash League but bats at no.7 for England.

First Published: April 10, 2018, 12:20 PM IST

