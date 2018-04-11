Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR Highlights: Sam Billings Takes CSK Through to Win on Home Return

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 11, 2018, 8:28 AM IST

Match 5, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 10 April, 2018

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Sam Billings

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:56(IST)

CSK WIN: And Bravo starts the over with a big six over mid-wicket. And it was a no ball too, as Vinay delivered a full-toss above waist. All is happening here as CSK get a free hit too. Vinay succumbs to the high-pressure and bowls a wide. And on the penultimate ball of the match, Jadeja hits a big six to the finish the match in style. CSK win the match by 5 wickets.

23:47(IST)

And an excellent over from Curran comes to end. He just gave away 10 runs in his over and bagged Billings' wicket as well. This is great stuff in this situation of the match. 17 runs are needed from the final six balls. CSK 186/5 in 19 overs.

23:44(IST)

OUT: And that's a fifty for Sam Billings from just 21 balls. Right after getting another six through the midwicket boundary, he gets out while playing a shot through mid-off. He departs for 56, as Bravo comes out in the middle. CSK need 19 runs from 8 balls.

23:39(IST)

And Andre Russell returns for his last over. And even after Dhoni's departure, Billings has not ;lost hope. He hits the pacer for two back-to-back sixes. This match is not yet over. 15 runs coming from it. It's 176/4 after 18 overs. 

23:31(IST)

OUT: And it's time for leggie Piyush Chawla to have a bowl.Chawla will have to be really careful with his lines, and ensure that he doesn't give any room to the batsmen to freeze arms. And he does just that. He drops in the ball short and Dhoni, unable to control his shot gets an under-edge. Karthik does well to take the catch. Chennai 161/4 after 17 overs.

23:25(IST)

And in a crunch situation Narine delivers a brilliant over. He just doesn't give any room to the batsmen to freeze arms. Just seven runs coming from that over. The match has again tilted in favour of KKR. CSK 152/3 after 16 overs. 

23:21(IST)

A surprise choice, Tom Curran comes into the attack. The previous over exploits of Dhoni must have forced this change. Still the game is not over as suddenly MSD is looking very threatening. And it's a drop. Robin Uthappa misses a catch to dismiss Billings. And the very next ball Billings gets a big six over the covers. In fact he follows it up with another six towards the mid-wicket booundary. This could prove to be a very costly mistake at KKR's part.  It's 145/3 after 15 overs.

23:14(IST)

Narine has been removed from the attack and Kuldeep gets a bowl. KKR needs to dismiss Dhoni, and Kuldeep is the right man to bowl at this time. Now Chennai batsmen will have to go for their shots. And Dhoni dances down the track and sends a bullet shot down to long-off boundary for a four. He follows it up with a towering six over mid-wicket. The crowd is right behind him at the moment. A successful over for Chennai comes to an end. CSK 128/3 after 14 overs. 

23:09(IST)

On one hand as Dhoni seems to be struggling with his timing, Sam Billings gets a boundary finally through mid-on. Piyush Chawla apart from the solitary boundary in the over kept things pretty tight. Nine runs come from the over. CSK 112/ after 12 overs. Chennai need 91 runs from 42 balls.

23:04(IST)

A successful over from Narine comes to an end. Now it is looks impossible to reach the target. With Raina gone there aren't many strikers left in their team. After the end of 12 overs CSK is 103/3. Now it's upto Sam Billings and MS Dhoni to produce something special.

23:01(IST)

OUT: Suresh Raina was living dangerously here. And finally Sunil Narine gets his wicket. Raina lofts the ball and Vinay Kumar has no problem in taking the catch. CSK is in deep trouble as Chepauk crowd goes quiet. 

 

22:57(IST)

MISS: And newbie Tom Curran misses a relatively tough catch from Raina. Kuldeep Yadav bowls it short and Raina goes for an inside-out shot. He mistimes the ball, but gets a lifeline. Kuldeep should be disappointed here. But KKR have made a good comeback in the match and have stopped the run flow. But after that, Raina plays another shot over the covers for a six. CSK 100/2 after 11 overs.  

22:53(IST)

4 runs from the Narine over here as Raina gets treated for what looked like tightness of his calf. It will be interesting to see if he can now run the quick singles that Dhoni so depends on at the start of the innings. The score reads 90/2 after 10 overs with Dhoni and Raina in the middle.

22:45(IST)

WICKET!!! Brilliant bowling by Kuldeep here to first tighten the screws and then dismiss the dangerous looking Rayudu for 39 as the scoring rate has gone down. MS Dhoni walks in now and the Chepauk corwd is going berserk as the score reads 85/2 after 8.3 overs.

22:40(IST)

Brilliant over here from Narine as he gives away just 4 runs from his first one as both Rayudu and Raina are struggling to get the boundaries that Watson was getting at will inside the powerplay. The score reads 83/1 after 8 overs with the target being 203

22:37(IST)

4 runs from the Russell over as Chennai clearly seem to be slightly pegged back after losing the wicket of Watson. There has also been a change of ball here. Important for Raina to strike it big here as this is his call to show that he still belongs here. The score reads 79/1 after 7 overs

22:28(IST)

BRILLIANT!!! Curran gets Watson to bring Kolkata back, but that has been an excellent start from the Chennai Super Kings openers Watson and Rayudu. Chasing 203, one would have expected them to be a little tense, but both have looked in complete control as they bring up 75 from the powerplay overs. The score reads 75/1 after 6 overs as the umpires call for a strategic break at the Chepauk. Important for Raina and Rayudu to keep up the tempo here. 

22:20(IST)

10 runs from the 5th over here off Russell as both Watson and Rayudu have made their intention very clear as both the batsmen are looking to take the attack to the Kolkata bowlers in the powerplay overs and not just waiting to go through the motions. The score reads 63/0

22:16(IST)

17 runs now from the Chawla over as Rayud joins Watson in the fun as he hits two beautiful sixes to show that he is also here to have some fun on a Chepauk wicket that has been a batting paradise of sorts today. The score reads 54/0 after 4 overs

22:11(IST)

6 runs from the Russell over. After the way the last few overs have gone, this suddenly looks like an over from a different game. Just one boundary off it for Rayudu. The Chennai batsmen need to plan the chase well as the score reads 36/0 after 3 overs here at the Chepauk.

22:07(IST)

14 runs from the second over as Watson once again hits one into the mid-wicket stands. The 5 runs that DK gave away thru over throws also did not help the cause as Kolkata need to keep calm and not let the adrenaline get the better of them. The score reads 30/0 after 2 overs

22:04(IST)

16 runs off the opening over for Chennai as Watson is looking to deal in boundaries here. He gets two boundaries and a six in the first over from Vinay Kumar as the score reads 16/0 after the first over. A brilliant start when you are chasing 203 at the Chepauk.

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:52(IST)

CSK doesn’t have the batting to chase this down. Already a batsman short.

 
 
21:43(IST)

14 runs from the last over as KKR end with a bang. Two sixes again for Russell as he gets unbeaten 88 as Shah Rukh stands up and applauds the batsman. The score reads 202/6 with 11 sixes coming off Russell's bat. The crowd loved the show put up here and all of that from just 36 balls.

21:37(IST)

BOMMMMMMMMM!!!! 3 sixes off the first 3 balls of the Bravo over as Russell is putting up a brilliant show here and then 3 singles and that makes it 21 from the over as KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan is loving the performance from the stands. KKR's score reads 188/6 after 19 overs. Can they get 200?

21:33(IST)

MIXED BAG!!!!! A wicket for Watson as he dismisses Karthik for 26, but 10 runs for KKR and more importantly, Russell is still out in the middle here and he will look to finish this one with a flourish. Dhoni needs his bowlers to keep things in check in the last two overs here as the score reads 167/6

21:27(IST)

19 runs from the Bravo over here as Russell first gets stuck into the bowler with two sixes and then DK joins in the fun to hit a six to end the over on a high. Dhoni is clearly looking at a loss for ideas here as his bowlers have been very expensive. The score reads 157/5 after 17

21:19(IST)

Police detain 3 for hurling shoe on field of play at the Chepauk Stadium

21:18(IST)

BOOM!!!!15 runs from the Shardul over as Russell goes big here and hits 2 sixes onto the stands. This is very calculative risk taking from the Kolkata batsmen as they seem to have a plan on their mind as the umpires call for another strategic break. The score reads 138/5 after 16 overs

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:14(IST)

64 in first 6 overs. 59 runs in the next 9. Batting easier while the ball is new. Spinners who bowled slower got bounce and turn.

21:14(IST)

5 runs from the Tahir over as it looks like both DK and Russell are looking to stay at the crease and wait for the last couple of overs to launch the final onslaught and help KKR finish well. The score reads 123/5 after 15 overs. This is thoughtful batting from the Kolkata players

LOAD MORE

IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR Highlights: Sam Billings Takes CSK Through to Win on Home Return

CSK's Dwayne Bravo (Image: CSK/Twitter)

LATEST UPDATES: Sam Billings has kept Chennai in the hunt even after Chawla sent back Dhoni. Chennai are chasing 203 after Russell finished with 11 sixes in the final over as Kolkata finished on 202/6 at the Chepauk. KKR is clearly back in the game tonight. MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl. Dinesh Karthik said he would have also bowled.
PREVIEW CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years here on Tuesday. Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further. For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' will play at MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015. Their loyal supporters also turned up in huge numbers to watch them train. Away from the field, there has been opposition by political groups to conduct IPL games in the city as they demand formation of Cauvery Management Board and threaten to disrupt proceedings. CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, however, said the team's home matches will go on as per schedule. The city police has been informed about the schedule and will handle the situation accordingly, he added. Pitted against defending champions MI, CSK looked down and out before Dwayne Bravo's heroics helped the team pull off a stunning heist. Barring Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, the rest of the batting failed to get going and skipper MS Dhoni will hope for a quick turnaround. Back in their den, the CSK players will aim to get going in front of an adoring crowd. The home favourite Dhoni will be expected to lead from the front while Suresh Raina would love to shake off the failure in the MI game. Jadhav suffered a hamstring pull during the opening game and looks likely to miss the KKR match. "Kedar will have scans at a hospital here to determine the extent of the injury. We will update on his status later today," Viswanathan said. Murali Vijay didn't play the opening match and could slot in at the top, with Rayudu probably moving down the order. Also, in case CSK prefers to accommodate South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, there is a possibility of Shardul Thakur getting a call in place of England pacer Mark Wood. Bravo was the star performer with the ball, delivering at the death after an expensive opening over while Shane Watson took two wickets. The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir - bowled just five overs between themselves at the Wankhede but will be expected to play a bigger role at Chepauk, which is known to be spin-friendly. The visiting Kolkata side started with a win against the strong RCB as Sunil Narine, blasted a quickfire 50. The batting sports a formidable look with in-form Dinesh Karthik leading a mix of experience and youth. Australian Chris Lynn, when in the mood, can make any ground look small and the KKR think-tank will be praying he plays a big role given his trysts with injury. The bowling department will miss Australian pacer Mitchell Starc but his replacement Tom Curran will be happy to get opportunities to showcase his talent. KKR spinners Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla would find the surface at Chepauk more to their liking. All said and done, the Kolkata side led by a Chennai cricketer (Karthik) would be up against the might of the lions in their den, no easy task as many teams have found out in the past.
Teams: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
#IPLCauveryCrossfireCauvery protestschennai super kings vs kolkata knight riderschennai super kings vs kolkata knight riders cricket scorechennai super kings vs kolkata knight riders livechennai super kings vs kolkata knight riders live cricket scorechennai super kings vs kolkata knight riders live scorecricketcsk vs kkr livecsk vs kkr live cricket scorecsk vs kkr live scoredinesh karthikIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018live cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhoni

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking