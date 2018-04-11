IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR Highlights: Sam Billings Takes CSK Through to Win on Home Return

23:14(IST)

Narine has been removed from the attack and Kuldeep gets a bowl. KKR needs to dismiss Dhoni, and Kuldeep is the right man to bowl at this time. Now Chennai batsmen will have to go for their shots. And Dhoni dances down the track and sends a bullet shot down to long-off boundary for a four. He follows it up with a towering six over mid-wicket. The crowd is right behind him at the moment. A successful over for Chennai comes to an end. CSK 128/3 after 14 overs.