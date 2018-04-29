Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, CSK vs MI Highlights - Mumbai's Top Order Comes to the Party, Clinches Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2018, 8:16 AM IST

Match 27, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 28 April, 2018

Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bowl)

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma

23:35(IST)

WIN FOR MUMBAI: And Rohit and Pandya finish it in style. Pandya just guides the ball through third man boundary to register an eight-wicket win against Chennai. Sharma remains unbeaten on 56. What a wonderful victory for Mumbai Indians, their second in this year's tournament. 

23:32(IST)

FIFTY: Rohit gets another four right at the start of Thakur's over. He follows it up with a glance through fine leg. Skipper makes it three in the over and this time guides the ball through third man for a four. Rohit finishes it with a sweep through mid wicket to bring a fifty in just 31 balls.  It's 165/2 as Mumbai need 5 fro last over.

23:26(IST)

Watson starts another over, and a boundary coming here after a gap of almost three overs here. Rohit cuts the ball and Tahir makes a mess of it at the boundary line. Mumbai needs a lot more of those from Rohit. In the same over Pandya gets into the act and hits one six over long on. 15 runs come from the over. It's 148/2 as Mumbai need 22 from 12 balls. 

23:21(IST)

Another good over from Bravo comes to end as he gives away just five runs and picks a wicket too. In the last three overs, Chennai has made a comeback in the match. Mumbai needs some big overs here. It's 133/2 after 17 overs as Mumbai need 37 runs from 18 balls.

23:17(IST)

OUT: Evin Lewis gives his wicket away as he skies a ball towards the mid-off region and Shardul Thakur completes and easy catch. Its a wicket for Bravo. A much-needed dismissal here for CSK as their bowlers are now tightening the screws. It's 128/2 after 16.1 overs. 

23:12(IST)

Shardul Thakur comes for 16th over. He manages to keep the Lewis and Rohit quiet and just gives away 5 runs. This over has made things a little difficult for Mumbai now. It's 128/1 as Mumbai need 42 from 24 balls. 

23:06(IST)

50 PARTNERSHIP: Bravo is pulled by Rohit for a four. And that's 50-run partnership for Lewis and Rohit. They have made this chase look really easy. Another nine runs come from this over. It's 123/1 as Mumbai need 47 from 30 balls.

23:01(IST)

And Rohit welcomes Watson with a straight six. That was shot of the evening from Mumbai skipper. This is just an indication that Mumbai and Rohit are in total control at the moment. Sharma hits another six, this time a sweep off the medium pacer. An exceptional shot this. 13 runs come from it. It's 114/1 as Mumbai need 56 from 36 balls. 

22:57(IST)

Now Dwayne Bravo comes into the attack. He has slowed things down for his team. It's a clean over from the experienced Bravo. But on the last ball of the over, Bravo manages to goes past the cover boundary for a four. Eight runs coming off it. It's 101/1 after 13 overs. 

22:51(IST)

Lewis has suddenly turned around his innings. He is looking far more comfortable at the wicket now. And another good over from Harbhajan Singh comes to an end as he just gives away 6 runs. It's 93/1 after 12 overs.

22:47(IST)

Yadav played a bad shot here, that cost him his wicket. And now in comes skipper Rohit Sharma. It's a good chance for him to get some runs under his belt. Tahir starts a new over. And Lewis tonks Tahir over for a big six over extra cover. On the fourth ball of the over, he takes the aerial route again and hits another six over mid-off. That's 16 runs from the over. 

22:43(IST)

OUT: Chennai needs to get some wickets here, otherwise this match is surely getting out of their hands. And it happens. And unfortunately for Mumbai, it is Yadav who departs for a well-made 44 from 34 balls.  It's 71/1 after 10 overs. 

22:36(IST)

Now it's the turn of leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Yadav trusting his partner, took  a single on the first ball of the over, but Lewis' struggle continues. He was very close to getting stumped too. On the fifth ball of the over, Tahir bowls a great wrong one, but keeper and batsmen both miss it. The ball goes for five wides. The very next ball Lewis gets a chance to freeze his arms and he sends the ball over the bowlers head for a four. It's 65/0 after 9 overs. 

22:32(IST)

Harbhajan starts a fresh over. Lewis has been really watchful tonight. He hasn't got going till now. But at the other end, Yadav has been brilliant who has allowed Lewis to take his time and settle down. The off-spinner uses his experience and delivers a crucial 2-run over for his team. It's 56/0 after 8 overs. 

22:29(IST)

Watson comes for another over. He has been decent with the ball till now and has managed to keep Lewis and Yadav quiet. Both the batsmen too have been cautious of Watson's pace, and played his well. Just 4 runs come from the over. It's 54/0 after 7 overs.

22:24(IST)

50 PARTNERSHIP: Shardul comes in for another over. On the fourth ball of the over, Yadav just flicks the ball towards the mid wicket boundary for a towering six. This has been exceptional batting from these two as they look on course to chase this target. And in just six overs, Lewis and Yadav bring up 50 run partnership. 

22:19(IST)

And now veteran Harbhajan Singh comes into the attack. He bowls a decent over as he hardly gives any length to the batsmen, to freeze their arms. But Suryakumar adjusts in the crease beautifully to dispatch a shortish ball for a boundary. Mumbai reach 41/0 in five overs.

22:14(IST)

Shane Watson starts the new over. The former Aussie all-rounder has the knack of picking some crucial wickets. But on the second ball of the over, he drops his length and is punished by Yadav, as the batsman hits through extra cover for a four. Yadav is looking dangerous here. Another big over as 9 runs come from it. Mumbai 34/0 after 4 overs.

22:09(IST)

Suddenly a string of boundaries here for Mumbai. This time Yadav flicks the ball for a four. In the same over Yadav scoops the ball towards third man boundary for another four here. This is good batting by both the openers here as they are dealing in boundaries. 11 runs come from Chahar's second over. It's 25/0 after three overs.

22:05(IST)

Shardul Thakur starts from the other end. He has been pretty good for CSK, and has bagged 8 wickets in the tournament so far. He hits the perfect line and doesn't give away much room for the batsmen to freeze arms. On the last ball of the over, he pitches the ball on the leg stump, and Lewis sends the ball for a boundary towards fine leg. Seven runs coming from the over. It's 14/0.

21:59(IST)

Deepak Chahar starts the proceedings for CSK. And on the second ball of the over, he drops the length of the ball and Yadav just pounces on it to get his first boundary. First runs on the board for Mumbai here. Seven runs coming off it. It's 7/0 after the first over.

21:54(IST)

CSK captain MS Dhoni giving last minute instructions to his teammates. It surely is going to be an uphill task for CSK bowlers to defend 170. Having said that, Mumbai batting hasn't really clicked in the tournament, the biggest disappointment being skipper Rohit Sharma. A lot depends on how Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis start for Mumbai.

21:51(IST)

At the mid-innings break it looks like that Mumbai are the front-runners to win the match, on an easy Pune track, but one can never rule CSK out. Just 170 to get, let's see what hold in store in the second innings.

21:38(IST)

Raina finally manages to deposit one into the stands, he ends unbeaten on 75 off just 47 balls. Great effort by him but lacked support at the other end, still CSK end at 169/5 in their 20 overs. Mumbai will need 170 to win, can they do it?

21:36(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, Billings looks to go for the big hit but its a slower one from Pandya, he doesn't get hold of it and holes out to long on. CSK are 161/5.

21:33(IST)

Bumrah concedes 11 runs from the 19th over there, Chennai Super Kings not getting that big over they were looking for after Dhoni's dismissal. They are 158/4 after 19 overs here.

21:27(IST)

Excellent over that from McCleneghan, he concedes just 4 runs there and picks up a couple of important wickets. CSK are 147/4 after 18 overs here.

21:25(IST)

WICKET! Dwayne Bravo departs first ball here, McClenghan shows his experience and goes short to Bravo. He gets a top edge on that one and Markande completes a simple catch.CSK are 144/4

21:22(IST)

WICKET! McClenaghan strikes, bowls full and outside off stump. The wide yorker, Dhoni gets his bat to it and it goes straight to deep cover fielder. Dhoni departs for 26 off 21 balls here, CSK are 143/3 after 17.1 overs.

21:19(IST)

50! Suresh Raina completes his half-century here, he has been absolutely sensational for CSK today, holding the innings along. CSK are 143/2 after 17 overs here.

An embattled Mumbai Indians' fight for survival in the ongoing Indian Premier League begins at Chennai Super Kings' adopted home ground on Saturday, an uphill task given their opponents' form and formidable line-up. The heartbreaking one-wicket defeat in the lung-opener is fresh in their minds but Mumbai Indians will have to play out of their skins to exact revenge at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between CSK and MI will start at 8 PM on April 28 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. At the Wankhede in Mumbai earlier this month, CSK had defeated the defending champions by one wicket, and with a ball to spare. MI are too keen to get back to winning ways after two straight reverses. It has been a journey of contrasts for the two teams so far. While Mumbai have managed only one win in their six matches, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit has won five of their six games. The shifting of games from their original home did not affect Chennai as they won their first match in Pune.

For Mumbai, to survive in the tournament, this is a must-win encounter. Mumbai batters have struggled in the tournament, barring Suryakumar Yadav. Skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to fire in five of the six games and so is Kieron Pollard. But if Rohit, Pollard, Surya, Evin Lewis and Hardik Pandya fire in unison, Mumbai can set up or chase big totals. And coach Mahela Jayawardene would expect all to score heavily. Save his match-winning 94 against Royal Challengers Banglore, Rohit has failed to get past 20 runs in five games. He would he hoping to turn the tables and get some runs under his belt. Rohit's batting position will also be crucial and MI can ask him to open and bring Surya at number 4. Even in terms of bowling, MI have failed to perform as a unit. When one performed exceedingly well, he lacked support from the other end.

The 20-year-old leggie Mayank Markande has been the find for MI and he has grabbed 10 wickets from six games.
But others like 'death overs' specialist Jasprit Bumrah and Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman have not lived up to the expectations. If the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be restricted, the two will have to play their part to perfection. Mumbai can also look at bringing in New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for his compatriot Mitchell McClenaghan, who is leaking runs, especially in the end. On the other hand, Chennai would take confidence from their last win when a vintage Dhoni helped the team chase a stiff target of 206 against RCB. Chennai would be pleased that most of their batters Australian Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni are in form. Only Suresh Raina has been out of form and he would be keen to be among the runs.
Coach Stephen Fleming would expect another stellar performance from his batters on a pitch that usually aids the batsmen. The Chennai bowling, led by Shardul Thakur and complemented by Imran Tahir, Depak Chahar, has also clicked so far. While Mumbai will be under extreme pressure to deliver, another win for Chennai would consolidate their position in the table.

Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and N Jagadeesan, David Willy.
