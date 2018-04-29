IPL 2018, CSK vs MI Highlights - Mumbai's Top Order Comes to the Party, Clinches Win

FIFTY: Rohit gets another four right at the start of Thakur's over. He follows it up with a glance through fine leg. Skipper makes it three in the over and this time guides the ball through third man for a four. Rohit finishes it with a sweep through mid wicket to bring a fifty in just 31 balls. It's 165/2 as Mumbai need 5 fro last over.
Watson starts another over, and a boundary coming here after a gap of almost three overs here. Rohit cuts the ball and Tahir makes a mess of it at the boundary line. Mumbai needs a lot more of those from Rohit. In the same over Pandya gets into the act and hits one six over long on. 15 runs come from the over. It's 148/2 as Mumbai need 22 from 12 balls.
And Rohit welcomes Watson with a straight six. That was shot of the evening from Mumbai skipper. This is just an indication that Mumbai and Rohit are in total control at the moment. Sharma hits another six, this time a sweep off the medium pacer. An exceptional shot this. 13 runs come from it. It's 114/1 as Mumbai need 56 from 36 balls.
Yadav played a bad shot here, that cost him his wicket. And now in comes skipper Rohit Sharma. It's a good chance for him to get some runs under his belt. Tahir starts a new over. And Lewis tonks Tahir over for a big six over extra cover. On the fourth ball of the over, he takes the aerial route again and hits another six over mid-off. That's 16 runs from the over.
Now it's the turn of leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Yadav trusting his partner, took a single on the first ball of the over, but Lewis' struggle continues. He was very close to getting stumped too. On the fifth ball of the over, Tahir bowls a great wrong one, but keeper and batsmen both miss it. The ball goes for five wides. The very next ball Lewis gets a chance to freeze his arms and he sends the ball over the bowlers head for a four. It's 65/0 after 9 overs.
Harbhajan starts a fresh over. Lewis has been really watchful tonight. He hasn't got going till now. But at the other end, Yadav has been brilliant who has allowed Lewis to take his time and settle down. The off-spinner uses his experience and delivers a crucial 2-run over for his team. It's 56/0 after 8 overs.
50 PARTNERSHIP: Shardul comes in for another over. On the fourth ball of the over, Yadav just flicks the ball towards the mid wicket boundary for a towering six. This has been exceptional batting from these two as they look on course to chase this target. And in just six overs, Lewis and Yadav bring up 50 run partnership.
Shane Watson starts the new over. The former Aussie all-rounder has the knack of picking some crucial wickets. But on the second ball of the over, he drops his length and is punished by Yadav, as the batsman hits through extra cover for a four. Yadav is looking dangerous here. Another big over as 9 runs come from it. Mumbai 34/0 after 4 overs.
Suddenly a string of boundaries here for Mumbai. This time Yadav flicks the ball for a four. In the same over Yadav scoops the ball towards third man boundary for another four here. This is good batting by both the openers here as they are dealing in boundaries. 11 runs come from Chahar's second over. It's 25/0 after three overs.
Shardul Thakur starts from the other end. He has been pretty good for CSK, and has bagged 8 wickets in the tournament so far. He hits the perfect line and doesn't give away much room for the batsmen to freeze arms. On the last ball of the over, he pitches the ball on the leg stump, and Lewis sends the ball for a boundary towards fine leg. Seven runs coming from the over. It's 14/0.
CSK captain MS Dhoni giving last minute instructions to his teammates. It surely is going to be an uphill task for CSK bowlers to defend 170. Having said that, Mumbai batting hasn't really clicked in the tournament, the biggest disappointment being skipper Rohit Sharma. A lot depends on how Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis start for Mumbai.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|5154
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3886
|102
|4
|Australia
|4599
|102
|5
|England
|5029
|97
|FULL Ranking