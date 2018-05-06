Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB, Highlights: Chennai Register 6-wicket Victory Over Bangalore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2018, 8:08 AM IST

Match 35, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 05 May, 2018

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:26(IST)

Stat Attack: Prior to Chahal’s over Dhoni scored 12 runs off 17 balls. He scored 19 runs in 4 balls. He is 31 runs of 23 balls. This was his third successive 30+ score in 3 IPL match. 51* v DD, 43* v KKR, 31* v RCB

19:25(IST)

At one point, it was looking like Bangalore have pulled the game back for themselves in the end but few drop catches and Dhoni hammering Chahal for three sixes in the 18th over got the job done for CSK. Dhoni just loves to play in the Yellow of CSK!

19:22(IST)

Dwayne Bravo take a single as Chennai go over the line and beat Bangalore by 6 wickets. Once again it was MS Dhoni who finished off the match in style as he slammed three sixes off the bowling of Chahal to simply end the match. Simply the best. 

19:19(IST)

SIX and No ball and SIX and SIX: Chahal comes into the attack MS Dhoni greets him with a huge six over mid on. Then Chahal trapped Dhoni LBW but it was a not ball. And then on the free hit, he hits the ball over Virat Kohli's head who was fielding at long off. Then on the next delivery, Dhoni crashed the ball over long on for the third six of the over. 

19:16(IST)

Excellent last over from Colin de Grandhomme as he gives away just six runs from it and there was no boundary as well. CSK now need 22 off 18 and one would say that it is anybody's game now. 

19:10(IST)

Four and 100: Short and wide this time from Ashwin and Dhoni cuts the ball hard on the off side and the ball comfortably beats the man at deep point for a boundary. With that CSK also cross the 100-run mark and are in firm control of the chase. 

19:08(IST)

SIX: Short delivery from Ashwin and Bravo was waiting for it as he pulls the ball for a huge six towards deep mid wicket. While the target is not that much it could trouble CSK and these will have to ensure that wickets don't fall here. 

19:03(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: Bowlers have created enough chances to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore alive....some of the fielding efforts have let them down though. Southee—the only exception. Meanwhile, as far as their batting is concerned, they are still a two-men batting unit.

19:00(IST)

DROPPED: Chahal may have just dropped the match here as he lets one through the fingers off the bowling of M Ashwin and MS Dhoni survives. Dhoni had hit the ball into the hands of Chahal on the off side but he could not grasp it. Skipper Kohli is not impressed. 

18:55(IST)

OUT: Chennai seem to be losing the plot here as after Rayudu, Shorey now departs for 8, The right hander hits a Grandhomme delivery straight into the hands of Mandeep Singh at point. Chennai have now lost their fourth wicket. Bangalore right back in it. 

18:50(IST)

OUT: Thats is the wicket that Bangalore so dearly wanted and Murugan Ashwin has provided with that. Rayudu hits the ball into the hands of Siraj as short third man and he has to go for 32. Chennai have lost their third wicket now. 

18:43(IST)

Four: Poor delivery from Colin de Grandhomme as he bowls onto the pads of Rayudu and the right hander swats the ball on the onside for a boundary. Third four of the innings for CSK opener as he moves into his 30s now and is anchoring the innings really well. 

18:41(IST)

SIX: Siraj bowls a short delivery to Shorey and the debutant pulls the ball for a huge six towards square leg region. First six of the innings for Shorey and what a way to get ti. CSK move in the 70s now.

18:40(IST)

Ambati Rayudu hasn't been at his explosive best in this innings as he has been in the tournament but what he is going so well is that he is holding the innings from one end. And his strike rate is over 100 so he is scoring well as well. 

18:33(IST)

OUT: Suresh Raina hits a Umesh Yadav delivery straight down the ground and Tim Southee takes a blinder get rid of the southpaw. Southee caught the ball and as he was going over the ropes, he threw the ball inside, came back and caught it. CSK have now lost their second wicket. 

18:29(IST)

Four: Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack and straight away he strays onto the pads of Raina and the southpaw simply flicks the ball for a boundary behind the keeper. Second for of the innings for 'Chinna Thala'.

18:27(IST)

Four: Yuzvendra Chahal bowls a short delivery and Raina pulls it for a boundary on the on side. First four of the innings for Raina and he has looked very tidy in his innings thus far. Rayudu and Raina are putting on a good partnership here. 

18:23(IST)

BIG Chance and 50: Suresh Raina could/ should have been run out but Parthiv fails to collect the ball after the fielder had thrown from square leg and the southpaw survives.  With that run, CSK also cross the 50-run mark and are in good control of the chase. 

18:19(IST)

Four and SIX and Four: This may be the over where the pressure shifts from CSK to RCB as Rayudu takes the attack to Southee. First, he hits a boundary over mid wicket and the next ball flies over the same area for a six. On the last ball of the over, Rayudu swats the ball through the covers to make it 16 from the overs. 

18:15(IST)

Umesh Yadav too bowls an excellent second over  as he gives away just three runs. Umesh has done ever so well with the new ball in IPL 2018 and that trend is continuing in this game as well. Pressure on CSK batsmen to hit the big shots. 

18:11(IST)

Tim Southee too bowls an excellent over as RCB bowlers are piling on the pressure on Rayudu and Raina. The Kiwi pacer gave away just 5 runs from the over and he didn't given away any easy boundary. After couple of boundaries in his first over, Southee has come back stronger in the match. 

18:08(IST)

So far Suresh Raina hasn't had the best of IPL as he has been very inconsistent with the bat. The stage is perfectly set for him to show what he can do and time is also on his side in the match. Let's see if he grabs this opportunity with both hands. 

18:05(IST)

OUT: Umesh Yadav continues his glorious form with the new ball and once again he has given his team the breakthrough. Umesh castles Shane Watson with the perfect yorker and he has to head back into the hut for 11. 

18:02(IST)

Stat Attack: Maidens in IPL 2018: A Mishra, D Bravo, D Chahar, Rashid Khan , S Thakur, T Boult, Y Chahal (in this match). Chahal is the only RCB bowler to bowl a maiden in IPL 2018. RCB are the 4th team to have at least one bowler to bowl a maiden after CSK, SRH and DD in IPL 2018.

18:01(IST)

SIX: Umesh Yadav tries to surprise Rayudu by bowling a bouncer but the right hander was up for it. Rayudu plays a good hook shot and the ball goes over the square leg ropes for the first six of the innings. 

17:59(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal bowls an excellent second over as he bowls a maiden over to Shane Watson. This is just the seventh maiden over of the entire IPL season thus far and it is an excellent comeback for RCB who look to contain the free scoring CSK openers. Umesh Yadav to bowl the third over of the day.

17:54(IST)

Four and Four: Shane Watson has started off on the perfect note as he hits couple of glorious boundaries on the off side to begin this small chase off the bowling of Tim Southee. On the first ball of the innings, he cuts the ball on the off side for a four. Then three ball later, he plays a good cover drive for his second four. 9 runs came from the first over of the chase.

17:51(IST)

Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson are making their way into the middle and they will open the innings for Chennai Super Kings. Tim Southee with bowl the first over of the day for Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

17:36(IST)

Good final over from Bravo, he concedes just 3 runs in that one and Royal Challengers Bangalore do well and finish at 127/9 in their 20 overs. At one stage even 100 looked out of reach. Brilliant effort from RCB spinners though, they broke the back of this RCB batting.

17:30(IST)

This is T Southee’s highest score in IPL

33* v CSK, 2018

25 v GL,2016

RCB:123/8

Preview:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to improve their bowling and fielding and return to their winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday. Batting-heavy CSK slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night due to some sloppy fielding and a poor bowling effort. The KKR spinners bowled superbly to keep the MS Dhoni-led team to 177/5. Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik then made the most of some inexperienced bowling by the likes of K.M. Asif to get KKR past the line. Ravindra Jadeja also dropped KKR opener Sunil Narine twice on 6 off consecutive deliveries. CSK also lost comprehensively to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on April 28, resulting in them dropping to second spot in the points table. The CSK batters have been doing well with Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina contributing regularly. Rayudu, especially, has batted well both as an opener and at number four, scoring 391 runs so far. Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 43 against KKR, has reminded his critics that he is not past his prime and will be expected to continue his purple patch with the bat against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

The CSK bowlers had been generally impressive with Shardul Thakur at the top. But in their defeats against MI and KKR, the bowling attack could not defend the scores put up by their batters and appears to be missing the services of injured Deepak Chahar. The pacers and the spinners led by veteran Harbhajan Singh need to play to potential to restrict a devastating RCB batting line-up, spearheaded by Kohli. RCB, who beat Mumbai by 14 runs in their last game, will be eager to avenge their five-wicket defeat at home against CSK. It is a must-win game for Kohli and Co who are in the fifth spot, having won three of their eight matches. RCB too have some batting problems with only Kohli leading from the front, amassing 449 runs in nine matches.

RCB will expect to welcome back star South African batsman AB de Villiers, who missed out games due to fever. He has scored 280 runs in six games and has looked in fine touch. They also require Quinton de Kock (201 runs in 8 games) and Brendon McCullum (122 runs in 5 games), who are yet to play to their potential, to chip in. Kohli's bone of contention has been RCB's death bowling as they have leaked runs in this phase. Umesh Yadav (11 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (7 wickets) have stamped their class, but Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sunder (four wickets) have performed below par. Squads: CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N. Jagadeesan, David Willey. RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between CSK and RCB will start at 4 PM on May 5 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.


