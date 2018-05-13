IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH, Match 46, Highlights: As it Happened

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the play-offs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already sealed a play-off berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position. On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper M.S. Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers led them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total.
So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success as they have been in top form this season however, death-over bowling still remains a concern. Most of the batsmen -- Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, M.A. Dhoni and Suresh Raina -- have contributed whenever the team needed. Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 435 runs from 11 innings. With 393 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni has also shown glimpses of the past.
Orange Cap Holder: After Match 43 (RR vs CSK), Rishabh Pant (DD) is the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 582 runs in 12 innings at an average of 52.90 and a strike rate of 179.62.
Orange Cap full table
Purple Cap Holder: Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 20 wickets in 11 matches
Purple Cap Holder full table
Squads: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|11
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.400
|CSK
|12
|7
|4
|0
|0
|16
|+0.383
|KXIP
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.056
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.189
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|+0.529
|RR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.484
|RCB
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.261
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478