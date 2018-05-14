Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH, Match 46, Highlights: Chennai Register Comfortable Win Over Hyderabad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 8:16 AM IST

Match 46, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 13 May, 2018

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Ambati Rayudu

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:30(IST)

CSK win by 8 wickets as MS Dhoni takes a single of the final ball of the 19th over. Important innings by Ambati Rayudu at the top of the order where built a solid 100 + partnership with Shane Watson. 

19:29(IST)

CENTURY: Ambati Rayudu completes his century by tucking it away to mid-wicket and the scores are tied with one ball left in the 19th over and MS Dhoni is on strike.

19:27(IST)

FOUR: MS Dhoni smacks it into the empty square leg boundary as he brings CSK to within 3 runs of the target. 

19:25(IST)

No margin for error against MS Dhoni at this time in the innings and Kaul learns that the hard way as his attempted yorker is way off target on the last ball and Dhoni helps it into the crowds at the square-leg boundary. Before that, both Rayudu and Dhoni managed to rotate the strike for the first five balls making it an 11 run over. CSK are 8 runs short with 12 balls to go. 

19:19(IST)

Rashid Khan's final over is a well bowled one as he concedes only four singles to the pair of MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu. There are three overs left to go in the innings and CSK are 161/2 with 19 runs needed of another 18 balls. It is set up perfectly for Dhoni to do his thing at the end. 

19:15(IST)

Big over this, Rayudu gets a six and a four to end it.  First connects well to a floted delivery from Shakib and deposits it over long off, after that hits one straight down the ground which goes for a boundary. 23 required off final 4 overs

19:14(IST)

DROPPED! MS Dhoni mistimes one and hits it straight to Manish Pandey, he however takes it to easy and drops it. Might prove to be a big drop this one, CSK are 147/2

19:09(IST)

Good economical over from Sandeep Sharma where he also picked up the wicket of the dangerous Suresh Raina. The pacer conceded only six runs after taking the wicket to the batting pair of Rayudu and MS Dhoni. Both players did not take any risks and will probably not look to be risky after loosing two quick wickets. CSK are 143/2 after 15 overs and need another 37 runs to win with 5 overs to go. 

19:04(IST)

WICKET: Suresh Raina's (2) stay is a very short one as he tries to go for the big one against Sandeep Sharma and he top edges it to Kane Williamson at mid-on who completes the catch. CSK are 137/2 after 14.1

19:03(IST)

Shakib completes his third over and it is a much better one in comparison. He got smashed for a six of the first ball, but the second saw the opening partnership being broken as Watson was run-out. That brought Suresh Raina to the crease with Rayudu and one can expect the right hander to continue being the aggressor as Raina gets his eye in and will look to not loose more wickets. CSK are 137/1 after 14.

19:00(IST)

WICKET: Shane Watson (57) is run-out as he goes to complete a tight single. Good throw in from Kane Williamson to help get the first wicket of the innings. CSK are 134/1 

18:58(IST)

Expensive over for the SRH bowlers as both Rayudu and Watson take Bhuvi for runs in his third over which costed him 14 runs. Rayudu stepped out and pulled him for a six while Watson swatted him away to square leg for a boundary. CSK are 128/0 after 13 overs and there is little SRH bowlers can do at this point in time.

18:56(IST)

SIX: If Rashid is getting taken for runs, so is Bhuvi as Rayudu steps out to one of India's premier bowlers and absolutely carts him over mid-wicket for a maximum. 

18:54(IST)

End of 12 overs in the chase and CSK are in complete control of the chase. Rashid Khan, otherwise a dangerous bowler has been rendered bite-less as Watson and Raydu are comfortably taking runs off his bowling. The CSK openers took eight runs of the over, including a six. Once again both openers are waiting for the bad ball and are rotating the strike regularly too. CSK are 114/0 after 12 overs.

18:51(IST)

STAT ATTACK: This is Chennai Super Kings' biggest opening stand so far in the IPL this season. The previous best was 102 where Watson and Du Plessis took Delhi to task.

18:50(IST)

11 overs in the chase are done and CSK are coasting at this moment. Kaul got taken for 13 runs of the over which included a massive six from Rayudu and another boundary. Williamson will be at his wits ends as he lost for answers against Watson and Rayudu. CSK are 106/0 in 11 overs.

18:47(IST)

HALF-CENTURY: Massive pull for a six by Ambati Rayudu of Siddarth Kaul gives him his half century while CSK have crossed the 100 run mark. One more run and they will have their biggest opening partnership so far in the tournament. 

18:45(IST)

Kane Williamson brought Sandeep Sharma back into the attack with the hope of stemming the flow of runs but that has not happened as he concedes 10 runs of the over. Both Watson and Rayudu are picking runs of him at will and are having no trouble picking him. Watson even hammered him for a boundary of the last ball. CSK are 93/0 after 10 overs and are heading towards a comfortable win from the looks of it.

18:40(IST)

The first time-out of the second innings has been called for and SRH will look to rework their strategy a little as they need to stop the CSK openers who are taking the game away from them without too much trouble. Both Watson and Rayudu have been in form and that is evident. 

18:38(IST)

There is absolutely no respite from the rampaging Rayudu today for the SRH bowlers. He is waiting for the bad balls patiently as he does so in the Rashid Khan over. One bad ball was on offer and he smashed it for a boundary to keep the momentum going. Both Rayudu and Watson have been waiting for the bad ball as they rotate the strike to ensure there is no pressure of the run-rate. CSK are 83/0 after 9 overs. 

18:35(IST)

Better over for Shakib on his second as he gives away lesser runs than the first over. Shakib's over conceded only one boundary and another four runs which will be an encouraging sign for the SRH bowlers. CSK are cruising at 77/0 after 8 overs against a formidable SRH bowling unit. 

18:32(IST)

Siddarth Kaul's over comes to an end where he conceded 16 runs. Ambati Rayudu completely dictated terms to the bowler as he began the over with a boundary and a maximum before another lovely off-drive added a second boundary to the over. Kaul's 16 run over will be a worry as it has pretty much pushed the momentum towards CSK are 69/0. 

18:28(IST)

SIX: Siddarth Kaul bangs it in short to the in-form Rayudu and he pulls him over the long-on fielder for a maximum. A difficult shot executed with ease showing that he is in good touch.

18:26(IST)

Shakib's first over is not the way he or Williamson would have liked as Watson and Rayudu take 10 of that over to end the powerplay strongly. Two boundaries aiding the cause in that over for the CSK batsmen who have now put on 50+ for the first wicket and are looking solid in the middle. CSK are 53/0 after 6 overs. 

18:25(IST)

FOUR: Rayudu steps out and lofts Shakib over mid-off for a boundary which also brings up the half century stand for the openers. CSK moving along at good pace here in Pune. 

18:24(IST)

Spinners from both ends now, after Rashid is introduced, Kane Williamson gets Shakib Al Hasan into the attack at the other end. 

18:23(IST)

Five overs down in the chase and Rashid Khan has had his first go at the CSK batsmen. He starts off with a seven run over which included a boundary to Rayudu at square leg. Both Watson and Rayudu are affording him the respect to start with at least. CSK are 43/0 after 5 overs. 

18:19(IST)

Bhuvi bounces back after the six of the second ball with four economical balls after that where he conceded only two runs. SRH captain Kane Williamson will be worried about the sixers a little even though his bowlers are doing well. CSK are 36/0 after 4 overs. 

18:17(IST)

SIX: Now Ambati Rayudu who is also in good nick gets into the act as he takes Bhuvi to task over the covers for a maximum. CSK are starting to pick up the speed of scoring in the chase. 

18:16(IST)

SIX and SIX: After having begun the over well Sandeep Sharma takes a tonking of the final two deliveries as Shane Watson first helps him over fine leg for a six with a sweep shot after which he hammered it over mid-wicket for another maximum. Sharma's second over costed him 13 as the CSK moved to 28/0 after 3 overs. 

LOAD MORE

IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH, Match 46, Highlights: Chennai Register Comfortable Win Over Hyderabad

Ambati Rayudu (BCCI)

PREVIEW CSK vs SRH: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Sunday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will start at 4PM on May 13th (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the play-offs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already sealed a play-off berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position. On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper M.S. Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers led them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total.

So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai's success as they have been in top form this season however, death-over bowling still remains a concern. Most of the batsmen -- Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, M.A. Dhoni and Suresh Raina -- have contributed whenever the team needed. Rayudu has batted well both as an opener and at number four, amassing 435 runs from 11 innings. With 393 runs from 10 innings, Dhoni has also shown glimpses of the past.

Orange Cap Holder: After Match 43 (RR vs CSK), Rishabh Pant (DD) is the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 582 runs in 12 innings at an average of 52.90 and a strike rate of 179.62.
Orange Cap full table

Purple Cap Holder: Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 20 wickets in 11 matches
Purple Cap Holder full table

Squads: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR12660012-0.189
RR12660012-0.347
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad liveChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live scoreChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live updatesCSK vs SRHcsk vs srh livecsk vs srh live scorecsk vs srh live streamingcsk vs srh live updatesIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018IPL 2018 LiveIPL 2018 Live ScoreIPL 2018 Live Streamingipl 2018 live updatesipl 2018 pts tableKane Williamsonlivelive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive updatesMS Dhoni

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking