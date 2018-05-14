IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH, Match 46, Highlights: Chennai Register Comfortable Win Over Hyderabad

19:03(IST)

Shakib completes his third over and it is a much better one in comparison. He got smashed for a six of the first ball, but the second saw the opening partnership being broken as Watson was run-out. That brought Suresh Raina to the crease with Rayudu and one can expect the right hander to continue being the aggressor as Raina gets his eye in and will look to not loose more wickets. CSK are 137/1 after 14.