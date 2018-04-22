IPL 2018: Suresh Raina Overtakes Virat Kohli as Highest Run Scorer

Raina, who returned to the top of the table when he reached the score of 47, remained unbeaten on 54 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad to help his side to a total of 182/3. With that innings, Raina’s total tally in the history of the IPL has reached 4658 of 161 innings in 165 matches. This was also Raina's 32nd IPL half century and his third against the Hyderabad outfit.
The Chennai Super Kings who had been on a three match winning streak since their return to the tournament, lost their previous game in tight contest against the Kings XI Punjab and will be looking to get back to winning ways in Hyderabad.
And, with this half century, @ImRaina is back on top in the leading run scorers chart in the #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/9zVzoGwB9c— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2018
Earlier in the tournament, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had overtaken Raina briefly during his strokeful knock of 92* against the Mumbai Indians. RCB who were chasing a 200 plus total for the second consecutive match, could not complete the chase as they crumbled under pressure and were handed 46 run defeat.
Virat Kohli has now fallen back to second spot on the list, has a total of 4649 from 146 innings in 154 matches.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
First Published: April 22, 2018, 5:47 PM IST