IPL 2018: Suresh Raina Overtakes Virat Kohli as Highest Run Scorer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
The Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has returned to being the highest run scorer in the history of the IPL when he overtook compatriot Virat Kohli during his half century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Raina, who returned to the top of the table when he reached the score of 47, remained unbeaten on 54 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad to help his side to a total of 182/3. With that innings, Raina’s total tally in the history of the IPL has reached 4658 of 161 innings in 165 matches. This was also Raina's 32nd IPL half century and his third against the Hyderabad outfit.

The Chennai Super Kings who had been on a three match winning streak since their return to the tournament, lost their previous game in tight contest against the Kings XI Punjab and will be looking to get back to winning ways in Hyderabad.



Earlier in the tournament, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had overtaken Raina briefly during his strokeful knock of 92* against the Mumbai Indians. RCB who were chasing a 200 plus total for the second consecutive match, could not complete the chase as they crumbled under pressure and were handed 46 run defeat.

Virat Kohli has now fallen back to second spot on the list, has a total of 4649 from 146 innings in 154 matches.

First Published: April 22, 2018, 5:47 PM IST

