IPL 2018, DD vs KKR Highlights - As It Happened

WICKET! Delhi needed a wicket here and they have gotten it, Shubhman Gill was looking good there but he is run out for 37 off 29 balls. Looking for a quick single but there was a bit of hesitation which led to his downfall there. Russell is still there though, KKR are 141/6 as we break for a strategic timeout.
Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack now, Delhi desperately need the wicket of Andre Russell here, he is the one who stands between them and a victory. He deposits one into the stands over extra cover and then gets a straight boundary as well. KKR are 140/5 and 80 required off 5 overs here.
SIX! If there is one danger man still there, its Andre Russell, he is one wicket Delhi desperately need. He deposits one into the stands from Avesh, still a lot more needed though. He hits the next one as well from Avesh into the stands. Can he change the game? KKR are 104/5 after 12 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|5154
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3886
|102
|4
|Australia
|4599
|102
|5
|England
|5029
|97
|FULL Ranking