IPL 2018, DD vs KKR Highlights: Captain Iyer Brings a Change in Fortune for Daredevils

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2018, 8:10 AM IST

Match 26, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 27 April, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Delhi Daredevils beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs

Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer

Live Blog

Highlights

23:31(IST)

Johnson finishes with a couple of boundaries here but won't matter much. Daredevils win this one comfortably by 55 runs. This will also improve their Net Run Rate and was much required for the home side.

23:25(IST)

WICKET! Maxwell gets his second wicket of the day here, Chawla hits the ball well but Munro times the jump perfectly and the ball sticks to his hand, by the bare fingertips. KKR are 146/9.

23:21(IST)

WICKET! Superb bowling and the big hitting Andre Russell departs now, a superb yorker and it clatters the off stump. The big West Indian departs for 44 off 30 balls. KKR are 144/8 here and Delhi surely closer to a big win.

23:18(IST)

Excellent over from Plunkett, the only way to stop Russell is by not being too predictable or giving him room to free those shoulders. Just 2 runs from the 17th over and KKR are 143/7 after 17 overs. 77 needed off 3 overs.

23:12(IST)

WICKET! Not the best of nights here for Shivam Mavi, after conceding 59 runs in 4 overs, he is dismissed for a 0. Mishra gets his second wicket. KKR are 141/7, Russell will need to face the maximum amount of deliveries here.

23:08(IST)

WICKET! Delhi needed a wicket here and they have gotten it, Shubhman Gill was looking good there but he is run out for 37 off 29 balls. Looking for a quick single but there was a bit of hesitation which led to his downfall there. Russell is still there though, KKR are 141/6 as we break for a strategic timeout.

23:04(IST)

Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack now, Delhi desperately need the wicket of Andre Russell here, he is the one who stands between them and a victory. He deposits one into the stands over extra cover and then gets a straight boundary as well. KKR are 140/5 and 80 required off 5 overs here.

23:00(IST)

Amit Mishra comes into the attack, and he starts by conceding 11 runs from his over. Gill using his feet beautifully to get a boundary down the ground. 14 overs gone here and KKR are 129/5. 91 required off 6 overs.

22:54(IST)

SIX and FOUR! Delhi bring back Trent Boult into the attack, goes full and sees one clobbered into the stands. Then, he pitches in short but Russell manages to get it above the point fielder. KKR are 116/5

22:50(IST)

SIX! If there is one danger man still there, its Andre Russell, he is one wicket Delhi desperately need. He deposits one into the stands from Avesh, still a lot more needed though. He hits the next one as well from Avesh into the stands. Can he change the game? KKR are 104/5 after 12 overs.

22:46(IST)

Plunkett ends the 11th over here, and he concedes just 6 runs in that one. Excellent bowling from him, mixing the slower balls and the quicker ones. KKR are 89/5 after 11 overs here

22:40(IST)

Midway into the innings and KKR are 83/5, still need 138 more off the final 10 overs, the worrying aspect for them will be the wickets column. Russell is still there though, can he pull this off?

22:38(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs now,Mishra picks his first wicket of the season! Gets the dangerous Dinesh Karthik by giving the ball flight. Karthik hits it in the air and Bolt takes the catch. KKR are 77/5

22:35(IST)

Vijay Shankar starts by conceding 10 runs from his first over there, Gill with a brilliant six over extra cover. KKR are 76/4 after 9 overs here

22:28(IST)

Amit Mishra comes into the attack here, conceding 5 runs from his first over. KKR not getting the boundaries as consistently as they'd like here. They are 66/4 after 8 overs.

22:25(IST)

Plunkett concedes 10 runs from that over as he is hit for a maximum by Dinesh Karthik there, KKR are 61/4 after 7 overs here

22:21(IST)

Great over from Avesh Khan, he picks up a wicket and concedes just 5 runs in that over. Six overs gone here and KKR are 51/4. Shubhman Gill and Dinesh Karthik are out in the middle now.

22:17(IST)

WICKET! Avesh Khan strikes now, Nitish Rana who is a local boy gets a short ball and is hit on the glove. Avesh completes a simple return catch. KKR are 46/4 and staring down the barrel here. 

22:15(IST)

Liam Plunkett comes into the attack now, he starts well mixing the slower balls with the quicker ones, concedes just 5 runs in that over and KKR are 46/3 after 5 overs.

22:10(IST)

FOUR! Nitish Rana gets some room and times one beautifully past the point fielder, great looking shot that and KKR are 40/3 after 4 overs.

22:10(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Boult becomes the leading wicket taker in the IPL this season.

He now has 11 wickets.

Mayank Markande- 10 wickets.

Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Andrew Tye, Siddharth Kaul- 9 wickets.

22:05(IST)

WICKET! Narine after hitting a couple of lusty blows departs, he was starting to look good here but then is beaten for pace. Just lobbing it up in the air and captain Iyer completes a catch. Narine departs for 26 off 9 and KKR are 33/3

22:01(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, Uthappa going for the pull shot but gets it high on the bat and it just lobs up in the air. Shaw completes a simple catch. KKR are 20/2 and in trouble here.

21:57(IST)

WICKET! Maxwell strikes, Narine puts him away for a six and a four but then Lynn chops one on. First delivery he is facing, he gets an under edge and straight onto the stumps. Big wicket for Delhi, KKR are 19/1

21:54(IST)

Good first over from Trent Boult, bowling full and at pace to Chris Lynn. He pitches one ball short which goes for a four but rest are right up to the mark. Delhi Daredevils are 6/0 after the 1st over.

21:36(IST)

Shreyas Iyer you beauty! He remains unbeaten on 93 and deposits the last one into the stands, 29 runs coming off the last over there. Daredevils finish at 219/4 in their 20 overs and KKR will need a special effort to chase this.

21:33(IST)

WICKET! Glenn Maxwell is run out here, trying to steal a single as the ball goes to the keeper. Iyer isn't interested, easy run out completed by Mavi. He departs for 27 off 18, DD are 202/4

21:31(IST)

SIX and SIX! Shreyas Iyer is not holding back here, first two balls from Shivam Mavi are deposited into the stands. The youngster isn't helping himself by bowling the length balls. Delhi cross 200 meanwhile. They are 202/4

21:28(IST)

Maxwell plays and misses a couple of balls but then also gets a couple off the middle, one goes for a six and other goes for a four. Delhi Daredevils are 190/4 after 19 overs here.

21:24(IST)

SIX! Maxwell finally gets one from the middle, he has been trying real hard but it hasn't gone his way so far. He finally gets one which goes into the stands, again 18 runs coming off the over from Narine, not been his day so far. DD are 179/3 after 18 overs.

Catch all the action of the IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders through our live blog.

Preview:

Struck by the crisis emanating from Gautam Gambhir's resignation as captain, a beleaguered Delhi Daredevils face a herculean task to revive their IPL campaign when they clash with Kolkata Knight Riders under young skipper Shreyas Iyer. Gambhir leaving captaincy midway into the tournament does not guarantee resurrection of the side but the left-hander's decision has given the team management a chance to infuse new life into the franchise with new ideas. Gambhir's rough patch, along with poor form of other batsmen, has resulted in over-reliance on young Rishabh Pant. The team has lost five of its six matches and is languishing at the bottom of the points table. Gambhir the batsman would still be critical if a turnaround has to happen for the Daredevils but it remains to be seen if he remains in the playing XI. The hosts are now in an unenvious position where they need to win seven of the remaining eight matches to be in Play-offs contention. The 23-year-old Iyer is faced with the enormous task of turning it around for the team as a leader. The young batsman showed that he has the heart for a fight when he took it upon himself to steer the side against Kings XI Punjab.He almost pulled it off but fell short by one big shot. However, it was a performance which indicated that he is not averse to taking responsibility, which is the need of the hour for the Daredevils. The Daredevils have not been particularly lucky on the fitness front either with Jason Roy (side strain) and Chris Morris (back problem) recovering. The only game Daredevils have won so far was shaped by Roy's unbeaten whirlwind knock of 91 on debut. A big player not to have clicked for them is Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell has scores of 17, 13, 47, 4 and 12 so far and it is absolutely imperative for the Daredevils that he regains his form. On the other hand, KKR are also struggling a bit with their bowling. But what has worked reasonably well for them is their batting. Their willow-wielders have been contributing consistently, twice taking the side past the 200-mark but bowlers have struggled to defend even big totals.

KKR have won three matches and lost as many to sit fourth in the table. The last time the two sides clashed, it was KKR which dominated by putting 200 runs on the board to win by a comprehensive 71-run margin. It's a spin-heavy attack for KKR with Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla doing the bulk of the job. The slow conditions at the Feroze Shah Kotla are likely to suit this combination while the young Shivam Mavi and England's Tom Curran would spearheading the pace attack. Australian quick Mitchell Johnson has got only two games so far. Andre Russell has done a fine all-round job for them and the West Indian continues to be a vital cog for them. His brute power would be of immense use on Kotla pitch where the ball may not come on to the bat easily. The conditions will testing for KKR batsmen. Squads: Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh and Liam Plunkett. Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran and Prasidh Krishna.

The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between DD & KKR will start at 8 PM on April 27 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow RCB and CSK live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.
