IPL 2018, DD vs KXIP, Match 22 Highlights: Delhi Lose Last-ball Thriller Against Punjab

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 24, 2018, 8:14 AM IST

Match 22, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 23 April, 2018

Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs

Man of the Match: Ankit Rajpoot

23:38(IST)

It's all over! The Kings XI Punjab have defended a total below 150 at the Kotla and beaten Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs. Shreyas Iyer's half century goes in vain as KXIP register their 5th win of the tournament so far. 

23:37(IST)

WICKET: Iyer (57) gives it his all and tries to do a MS Dhoni with a huge maximum, but his lofted attempt is caught by Finch off the bowling of Mujeeb. 

23:35(IST)

FOUR: Iyer manages to slip it in the gap between keeper and short fine leg for 4 runs. Last ball and 5 to win. A boundary takes it to the super over. 

23:34(IST)

FIFTY: Shreyars Iyer completes his half century as he smacks the second ball of the last ball over Mujeeb's head for a big maximum. Delhi still fighting for this.

23:32(IST)

Fantastic bowling at the death from Punjab. Four singles and a wicket of the over of Bran. Ashwin and the rest of the Punjab team will be very happy about this but Delhi have not managed to get things going at all today. Delhi need another 17 runs of the last over which will be bowled by Mujeeb. 

23:28(IST)

WICKET: Lliam Plunkett (0) tries to up the ante in the final moments of the chase but his lofted flick towards square leg is caught comfortably by Karun Nair to give Sran a wicket. Delhi are seven down and staring at defeat.  

23:25(IST)

An otherwise good over for the Delhi Daredevils was spoilt as Tye was able to pick up the wicket of Tewatia of the last ball. Punjab conceded 7 runs but managed a crucial wicket and Delhi need 21 runs of 12 balls now with Shreyas Iyer and Lliam Plunkett at the crease. 

23:24(IST)

WICKET: Just when things looked to be setting up for a good thrilling finish, Tye's slower ball catches Rahul Tewatia (24) off guard and he snicks it to the keeper KL Rahul who makes no mistake with the catch. 

23:18(IST)

Much needed big run over for the Delhi Daredevils as Tewatia helps them take 15 runs of the Sran over. That first ball six over the bowlers head set the tone for the over as Tewatia took the attack to Sran to relieve some pressure of his team. Delhi are 116/5 after 17 overs and it's getting close. 

23:15(IST)

SIX: Rahul Tewatia makes room and smashes Bran back over his head for a huge maximum. That will surely take some of the pressure of the batsmen, especially since the shot was of the first ball of the over. 

23:13(IST)

Tye returns to the bowling attack and concedes 5 of his third over as Iyer and Tewatia are forced into taking only singles. Credit to the Punjab bowlers who have bowled smartly since getting their noses ahead in the game. Delhi meanwhile have huffed and puffed their way to past 100. They need 43 of 24 balls. 

23:07(IST)

Mujeeb has been exceptional with the bowl today and has been a thorn for the Delhi batting line-up. His third over though saw an overpitched delivery which was instantly put away by Iyer for a much awaited boundary. Delhi make that over count for 8 and are 96/5 after 15 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Tewatia have to pace themselves out perfectly if they want to pull of this chase. 

23:03(IST)

Ashwin has completed his four overs and returns with figures of 0/19. He would have liked to get a wicket surely, but will take a trouble free final over where he conceded only 4 runs and in turn added more pressure on the batting side. Delhi are 88/5 after 14 overs. 

23:00(IST)

Not the most disciplined over from Sran as he gave away 8 runs in the over. Delhi will need some boundaries and big shots too at this stage to keep the run rate in check. Iyer and Rahul Tewatia are looking to rotate the strike at every possible chance, but are unable to break the shackles. Delhi are 84/5 after 13 overs.

22:53(IST)

Ashwin's over which was eventually turning out to be expensive in terms of runs, has provided a wicket and turned the tide in favour of KXIP. Delhi picked up 12 runs of the over, but lost a wicket due to miscommunication during running between the wickets. 

22:52(IST)

WICKET: Dan Christian (6) is run out after hesitating on the second run. Accurate throw in from the deep by Karun Nair at Ashwin makes it easy to take the bails off as Christian is inches short of the line. Delhi are 76/5 after 12 overs and are in a spot of big bother. 

22:49(IST)

FOUR: Ashwin tries one of his new variations at Iyer, but that's a slow half-tracker eventually which the batsman puts away promptly and breathes a sigh of relief. That boundary is much needed. 

22:48(IST)

Yet another economical over from the point of view of the Punjab bowlers. Mujeeb gives away just three singles as the pressure continues to build on Iyer and Christian. Delhi are 68/4 after 11 overs with the visiting bowlers dictating terms to them at will. 

22:44(IST)

Both the batsman are on the back foot at this point in time of the chase with the KXIP bowlers high on confidence currently. After 10 overs it's 65/4 and the Delhi team are pressure as Ashwin and co look to tighten the noose around them.

22:42(IST)

Another over gone in the chase and things are getting tougher for the Delhi Daredevils. Mujeeb bowls a tight over after picking up a wicket of the first ball. Shreyas Iyer with Daniel Christian managed only 2 runs of the over and have another 11 overs to chase down 81 runs more. 

22:36(IST)

WICKET: Right through the defenses of Rishabh Pant (4). Mujeeb has gone through the gate and disturbed the woodwork of his first delivery to claim the wicket of the in-form Pant. Delhi are 61/4 and staring at defeat. 

22:35(IST)

The 8th over of the innings is when captain R Ashwin came into the attack for the first time today. Both Delhi batsmen, Iyer and Pant give him the due respect and stay away from risky shots and effectively rotate the strike which gives them 5 runs in the over. Delhi cannot afford to lose another wicket at this stage. 

22:32(IST)

End of the 7th over which was bowled by Rajpoot who has now finished his four overs. After bowling a good first half of the over, Rajpoot had a lapse in concentration and strayed in line and Iyer comfortably took two boundaries off him to relieve the pressure from the Delhi team. Score 56/3 after 7 overs. 

22:28(IST)

Great over for the Punjab team after they claimed their third wicket in the powerplay to push the Delhi team onto the back foot. Ashwin won't be happy with the four overthrows of the last ball though. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have their task cut out as KXIP are looking to break the door open now. Delhi are 48/3 after 6 overs. 

22:24(IST)

WICKET: Big one for Kings XI Punjab as captain Gautam Gambhir (4) has also top edged one and this time Aaron Finch takes a simple catch at mid-off of the bowling of Andrew Tye. The hosts are 42/3 after 5.3 overs. 

22:23(IST)

Five overs completed in the Delhi innings with the score at 42/2 after Rajpoot's over. Delhi began by scoring at a fast pace, but that has slowed down with the loss of two early wickets. Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer are at the crease and will have to steady the ship to avoid a collapse. 

22:21(IST)

WICKET: After threatening to take off and take the game away from Punjab, Glenn Maxwell (12) has top edged a pull which has gone very high up before Andrew Tye completed the catch at the leg side boundary to give Rajpoot his second wicket of the match. 

22:16(IST)

Good over for the Delhi Daredevils as they take 9 runs including a maximum from Maxwell. But it could have turned sour very easily as Maxwell almost edged one to the keeper which would have been the second wicket for Delhi. Score 39/1 after 4 overs. 

22:14(IST)

SIX: Glenn Maxwell has just flicked it over the deep square leg boundary for a maximum. He made it look absolutely easy and seems to be in the mood to take off here while captain Gambhir holds up one end. 

22:11(IST)

End of the third over and Rajpoot has sent the young and attacking Shaw back to the hut. But that has brought out Glenn Maxwell who opened his account with a boundary. Delhi take 6 runs of the over with the loss of 1 wicket which has brought Gambhir together with Maxwell. Delhi are 30/1 after 3 overs. 

Karun Nair of Kings XI Punjab celebrates wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders during match eighteen of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Kings XI Punjab held at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on the 21st April 2018. Photo by: Prashant Bhoot / IPL/ SPORTZPICS (Image: BCCI)

PREVIEW DD vs KXIP: Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils find themselves in an 'oh-so-familiar' situation as they seek home comfort against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Without an iota of doubt, the Daredevils have been the least impressive of all teams in the past few seasons of the cash-rich extravaganza, only managing to finish at the bottom half of the pecking order.

In the last two seasons, the Daredevils ended their campaign at sixth position, were a place down in 2015 and finished last the year before, in 2014. The story has been similar in the ongoing edition as they struggle with fours reverses from five outings to occupy the last place.

They were done in by the versatile AB de Villiers' smashing knock last night and up next at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Daredevils will be up against the destructive Gayle, who has made a statement with two fifties and century, scoring those runs in his trademark style.

Thanks to Gayle's belligerence, Kings XI Punjab are firmly placed at the top of the order with four victories and a solitary defeat. Given the form they have shown in the previous encounters, Kings XI Punjab will fancy their chances to continue the momentum against an embattled Delhi Daredevils outfit. Royal Challengers Bangalore chasing down a target of 175 with two overs to spare, is more of a reflection of Deredevils' poor team selection rather than helplessness.

Teams (from): Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Manjot Kalra.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.
