IPL 2018, DD vs KXIP, Match 22 Highlights: Delhi Lose Last-ball Thriller Against Punjab

23:07(IST)

Mujeeb has been exceptional with the bowl today and has been a thorn for the Delhi batting line-up. His third over though saw an overpitched delivery which was instantly put away by Iyer for a much awaited boundary. Delhi make that over count for 8 and are 96/5 after 15 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Tewatia have to pace themselves out perfectly if they want to pull of this chase.