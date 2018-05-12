IPL 2018, DD vs RCB Highlights - As It Happened and Points Table

SIX and RCB WIN: Ab de Villiers finishes off the task with a clean strike of the ball over long off with an over to go after there was a mini scare with him being starved of the strike. But RCB ride the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers, both of whom scored half centuries to see this through.
23:28(IST)
SIX: AB de Villiers who had starved of the strike in recent overs, just adjusts his position and moves over to the off-side and picks it up over the leg side for a maximum.
23:27(IST)
Not the over Harshal Patel had in mind. He got the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan and kept the dangerous AB de Villiers of strike, but in the process his line was wayward which resulted in extra runs. Patel conceded 14 runs of that over. RCB are 172/5 after 18 overs.
23:24(IST)
WICKET: Sarfaraz (11) tries a cheeky scoop over the keeper, he gets the connection but young Prithvi Shaw is in the correct place as he takes the catch and Harshal Patel has his man. Not many would have expected a fielder over there.
23:21(IST)
FOUR: Sarfaraz Khan breaks the shackles and sends the Harshal Patel delivery over cover for a crucial boundary. Ab has a word with him too after that. RCB need 18 more.
23:18(IST)
Trent Boult has put Delhi back in the game with a big chance of clinching a win from nowhere over here. Five runs of the over and a wicket for the hosts, means even though Ab de Villiers is still batting the pressure is on the RCB team. RCB are 158/4 after 17.
23:12(IST)
WICKET: Trent Boult returns to the attack and once again of the first ball he has castled Mandeep Singh (13). Goes through the gate to claim his second wicket of the game.
23:11(IST)
Economical 16th over for Delhi as Amit Mishra puts the brakes on the scoring to end his spell. Mandeep is made to work hard for his runs in the over which eventually costed the leg spinner 6 runs. RCB are closing in on the win and are 153/3 with 29 runs needed to clinch the win.
23:07(IST)
Mandeep Singh is trying to keep the momentum going after the dismissal of Kohli. He pulls Dala over the fine leg boundary for a six early in the over to put the pressure back on Delhi before picking up another couple of runs to make it an 8 run over. RCB are 147/3 after 15 overs.
23:00(IST)
14 overs gone in the RCB innings. Amit Mishra bagged the big wicket of Virat Kohli to apply the brakes on the scoring rate. The dismissal has brought Mandeep Singh out in the middle with AB de Villiers. RCB are 139/3 after 14 overs, and Delhi will be looking for another couple of wickets soon.
22:57(IST)
WICKET: Virat Kohli (70) misses out on finishing the chase as old teammate Amit Mishra catches the edge of his bat with a flighted delivery that spun. Keeper Pant made no mistake as Delhi pick up wicket number 3.
22:56(IST)
STAT ATTACK: This is RCB's biggest partnership for the season, Kohli and AB de Villiers have put on 118 for the third wicket.
22:55(IST)
Harshal Patel would not have enjoyed that over. RCB's Kohli and de Villiers took him to the cleaners with a couple of sixes and a boundary to make that over count for a huge 19 runs. RCB are powering on in Delhi with utmost ease and are 132/2 after 13 overs.
22:54(IST)
HALF-CENTURY: AB De Villiers picks it up a marginally over pitched length sends it flying over long on to complete his half century. He is in the mood like Kohli too.
22:51(IST)
SIX: Virat Kohli is in a hurry to finish the chase as he carts Patel over mid-wicket for another huge maximum. Kohli is single-handedly taking the game away with his big shots.
22:50(IST)
End of Lamichhane's overs for the day, he has good and troubled the batsmen with his variations. Even though he went for a six at the end of the spell and his fourth over was a little on the expensive side it has been a good show by the young man. Kohli and de Villiers took 10 of the over and RCB are 113/2 after 12.
22:49(IST)
SIX: Ab de Villiers teases the Delhi Daredevils fielder at the square leg boundary almost, but the top edged sweep has enough power to go for a maximum of Lamichhane.
22:46(IST)
The highlight of the Harshal Patel over has to be the shot from Ab de Villiers which got him a boundary behind the wicketkeeper. Patel though did have a very tough chance of his own bowling to dismiss Kohli, but the shot was hit too hard for the bowler. RCB are 103/2 after 11.
22:44(IST)
FOUR: Cheeky scoop sweep shot from AB de Villiers of Harshal Patel. The batsman just lifts it over the keeper and you cannot set fields for shots such as that. The boundary brings up the 100 for RCB
22:41(IST)
Amit Mishra has yet another over of his spoilt, as he tosses it up on the fifth ball to AB de Villiers, and the South African does not need a second invitation to send it out of the ground for another massive maximum. That made it a 10 run over after the first four balls were on the money. RCB are 95/2 after 10
22:34(IST)
Not too much luck for Junior Dala even after a change of ends. Kohli once again ensuring there is one boundary an over while his partner AB keeps rotating the strike. Both batsmen sharing the role of aggressor very efficiently so far. After 9 overs, RCB are 85/2.
22:32(IST)
HALF-CENTURY: Virat Kohli glances it fine to fine leg of Junior Dala to complete his half century. He seems to be in the mood to take this chase on.
22:30(IST)
Amit Mishra comes into the attack, but both batsmen stick to their plans of waiting for the bad one before shifting gears. AB had a chance and he absolutely sent it flying into the second tier at the Kotla for a maximum to spoil the veteran spinner's first over of the game. RCB are 76/2 after 8 overs.
22:26(IST)
Lamichhane is given another roll of the dice with his third over, and Kohli masterfully dispatches him for a boundary to begin the over. The young spinner though is not demoralised as he bounces back to bowl five economical deliveries where he concedes only 4 runs. RCB are 66/2 after 7 overs.
22:22(IST)
End of the power play in the RCB innings with the Trent Boult over going for a few runs. AB and Kohli ensure the strike is rotated continuously before the get the bad ball. Boult though did not bowl badly and it was just the brilliance of Virat Kohli that saw him engineer a maximum out of nothing with an extremely tough shot. That was followed up by a boundary by AB de Villiers. RCB are 58/2 after 6 overs.
22:17(IST)
Almost every time Virat Kohli takes strike there is a huge roar from the crowd who are cheering for him even though, today he is from the opposition team.
22:17(IST)
Shreyas Iyer brings Harshal Patel into the attack and AB de Villiers has an initial look at the bowler before sending him to the boundary with utmost ease. Even Virat Kohli gets into the act in the over with a perfect drive through the off-side to make it two boundaries of the over. RCB are 45/2 are 5 overs.
22:12(IST)
Junior Dala comes into the attack for the fourth over, and there is absolutely no mercy shown by Virat Kohli who plays immaculate cricket shots as he finds the boundary twice, once on the leg side and once on the off, along with a maximum. Kohli scored 16 runs of the over, and he looks determined to take this home in his hometown. RCB are 35/2 after 4 overs.
22:06(IST)
Sandeep Lamichhane has completed his second over the match, which has been quite successful. He dismissed Parthiv Patel after the left hander smashed him for a boundary. The young spinner had an appeal against AB de Villiers as well, but that was turned down and RCB need to shore things up. RCB are 18/2 after 3 overs.
22:04(IST)
WICKET: Sandeep Lamichhane has his reward as he traps Parthiv Patel (6) leg before wicket. The south paw was looking for a big shot but did not read the young spinner and RCB are two down.
PREVIEW: Already out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils will attempt to end the season on a bright note when they face laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Saturday. The RCB are currently at the penultimate spot in the points table after managing to win just three of their 10 outings so far and need to win each of their remaining four games to stand any remote chances of qualifying for the play-offs. On the other hand, Delhi's hopes of qualifying were on Thursday dashed by table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, who chased down a challenging 188 losing the solitary wicket of opener Alex Hales at the Ferozshah Kotla. Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, whose maiden IPL century went in vain against the Hyderabad side, has been the lone shining light for the Daredevils this season. On Saturday, Delhi will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from the southpaw's blade, even as skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy missed the party last night.
The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start at 8PM on May 12th (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.
Pacer Harshal Patel, who was promoted up the order showed great maturity in resurrecting Delhi's innings with Pant but it will be interesting to see if head coach Ricky Ponting still wants to pursue with misfiring Glenn Maxwell, whose dismal run in the tournament have been a headache for the side. With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh and Junior Dala may get a look-in. Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Sunrisers duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson and will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co. Meanwhile, it will be a homecoming for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has been in good nick this season and would want to maintain his side's superior record over Delhi in head-to-head encounters. RCB have so far won 12 games against Delhi's seven in IPL history. Besides Kohli, the onus of piling up a mammoth score will be on South African stars AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock, New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme while stumper Parthiv Patel and Mandeep Singh can also add to the fireworks. The bowling department will be headed by pacemen Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and offie Washington Sundar can be handy options in the middle overs.
Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.