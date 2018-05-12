IPL 2018, DD vs RCB Highlights - As It Happened and Points Table

22:22(IST)

End of the power play in the RCB innings with the Trent Boult over going for a few runs. AB and Kohli ensure the strike is rotated continuously before the get the bad ball. Boult though did not bowl badly and it was just the brilliance of Virat Kohli that saw him engineer a maximum out of nothing with an extremely tough shot. That was followed up by a boundary by AB de Villiers. RCB are 58/2 after 6 overs.