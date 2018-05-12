IPL 2018, DD vs RCB: When and Where to Watch Live Cricket, Coverage on Star Sports and Live Streaming on Hotstar

The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start at 8PM on May 12th (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.
The RCB are currently at the penultimate spot in the points table after managing to win just three of their 10 outings so far and need to win each of their remaining four games to stand any remote chances of qualifying for the play-offs.
On the other hand, Delhi's hopes of qualifying were on Thursday dashed by table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, who chased down a challenging 188 losing the solitary wicket of opener Alex Hales at the Ferozshah Kotla.
Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, whose maiden IPL century went in vain against the Hyderabad side, has been the lone shining light for the Daredevils this season.
On Saturday, Delhi will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from the southpaw's blade, even as skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy missed the party last night.
Pacer Harshal Patel, who was promoted up the order showed great maturity in resurrecting Delhi's innings with Pant but it will be interesting to see if head coach Ricky Ponting still wants to pursue with misfiring Glenn Maxwell, whose dismal run in the tournament have been a headache for the side.
With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Sayan Ghosh and Junior Dala may get a look-in.
Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was massacred by the Sunrisers duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson and will be hoping for a better effort from the likes of Trent Boult and Co.
Meanwhile, it will be a homecoming for RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has been in good nick this season and would want to maintain his side's superior record over Delhi in head-to-head encounters. RCB have so far won 12 games against Delhi's seven in IPL history.
Besides Kohli, the onus of piling up a mammoth score will be on South African stars AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock, New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme while stumper Parthiv Patel and Mandeep Singh can also add to the fireworks.
The bowling department will be headed by pacemen Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and offie Washington Sundar can be handy options in the middle overs.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|+0.473
|CSK
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+0.370
|KXIP
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.056
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.189
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|8
|+0.529
|RR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.484
|RCB
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.261
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
First Published: May 12, 2018, 11:13 AM IST