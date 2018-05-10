IPL 2018, DD vs SRH, Match 42 at Feroz Shah Kotla Highlights - Sunrisers Seal Playoff Berth, Delhi Stay Bottom of Points Table

FOUR by Williamson. Those are the winning runs then! 176-run partnership here between Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson helps them win this one by 9 wickets, Rishabh Pant's blitzkrieg is not enough for Delhi in the end then.
23:21(IST)
Few more observations on the 150+ stand: -
This is the first 150+ stand in the IPL since Gambhir/Uthappa put on 158 for the 2nd wicket vs RPS, Pune, 2017.
3 of the 10 century stands this season have come against DD.
This was the first century run stand this season at Delhi
23:21(IST)
Plunkett ends with figures of 0/41 in his 4 overs here, again 10 runs coming off that over and just 8 runs required off the final 2 overs
23:16(IST)
Six runs from the 17th over here and now just 18 runs required from the final 3 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are doing this really easily here.
23:11(IST)
Most IPL 50+ scores (IPL 2018): -
6 – K Williamson (SRH)
4 – C Gayle (KXIP) (1x100, 3x50s)
4 – KL Rahul (KXIP)
4 – S Iyer (DD)
4 – R Pant (DD) (1x100, 3x50s)
4 – S Yadav (MI)
23:09(IST)
SIX! Kane Williamson with a terrific pull shot here and it goes all the way, the required run rate has come down to six now. Dhawan, Williamson have played an absolute blinder of an innings here and without taking any risks here, they have taken Sunrisers on cusp of victory.
23:06(IST)
Trent Boult comes back into the attack but no stopping the run flow today, again 13 runs from the over. The chase has just come down to run a ball now.
22:58(IST)
Delhi trying everything here as the going goes desperate for them, Maxwell now comes into the attack but even he concedes 9 runs from the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad need just 49 from final 6 overs.
22:54(IST)
Now 18 runs from the 13th over, Shikhar Dhawan lifts one over deep midwicket to end Nadeem's over and its the second six of the innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 130/1 after 13 overs here.
22:48(IST)
50! That's the half-century up for Shikhar Dhawan, he has been absolutely sensational, making full use of the local knowledge. Just 76 required from 8 overs now. SRH are 112/1 after 12 overs.
22:44(IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad are really doing this easily here, they are well in command of the chase. Again 14 runs coming from that over and Sunrisers are 105/1 after 11 overs.
22:40(IST)
Yet another expensive over here, Plunkett not really helping himself with the line and length here. Not bowling according to the field, 11 runs come from that over and Sunrisers are 91/1 after 10 overs here.
22:36(IST)
FOUR! The first ball after the strategic timeout goes for a boundary, Williamson perfectly finding the gap between cover and the mid-off fielder here. Sunrisers Hyderabad are really taking the game to Delhi here,
22:32(IST)
Yet again a boundary to end the over here as we break for a strategic timeout here, 9 runs coming from that Amit Mishra over. Delhi can really do with a wicket here, they are 80/1 after 9 overs.
22:29(IST)
14 runs coming off that Vijay Shankar over there, really expensive for Delhi Daredevils but it also gets the Sunrisers back on track in the chase. They are scoring at 9rpo here, just what they need.
22:25(IST)
FOUR and SIX! Shikhar Dhawan is really turning on the style here, first hits one over mid-off and then his favourite pick-up shot which clears the deep square-leg boundary. SRH are 68/1
22:23(IST)
Seven overs gone here and Sunrisers Hyderabad are 58/1, poor misfield allows Williamson to pick up a boundary here against Mishra. 130 runs required from 78 balls now.
22:18(IST)
So, that's the end of the powerplay overs then. Six overs gone here and Sunrisers are not exactly off to a flier but they aren't much behind the eight-ball either. Six overs gone here and Sunrisers Hyderabad are 51/1
22:16(IST)
SIX! Trent Boult goes the distance here, looks to go for the slower ball but its picked by Shikhar Dhawan and its in his zone. The ball goes way over long on for a maximum.
22:14(IST)
FOUR! Much needed boundary to end the over here for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Plunkett strays with his line and Williamson just opens the face of the bat to guide it past the vacant first slip area. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 38/1 after 5 overs here.
22:09(IST)
Harshal Patel concedes 9 runs from his second over here, Williamson still struggling to get any sort of timing here. Sunrisers Hyderabad are 29/1 after 4 overs here.
22:06(IST)
Again 4 runs off the third over, Daredevils introduce Shahbaz Nadeem into the attack here. Kane Williamson has meanwhile joined Shikhar Dhawan out in the middle. Sunrisers need a huge partnership here
22:00(IST)
WICKET! Alex Hales departs early here, big wicket for Delhi Daredevils, he can be really dangerous but has to go back after missing a straight one from Harshal Patel, the ball clatters onto his pads here. Sunrisers are 15/1
21:58(IST)
Six runs off the first over here, after the fifth ball goes for a boundary. Sunrisers Hyderabad really need a flying start here in the powerplay.
Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:42(IST)
Pant has batted beautifully on a sluggish pitch....but his running between the wickets has left a lot to be desired. Can’t throw teammates under the truck. #DDvSRH #IPL
21:37(IST)
Would you believe it! 26 runs from the final over after a wicket of the first ball. The 20th over ends with W-4-4-6-6-6! Sensational from Pant and he ends unbeaten on 128 here. Delhi end at 187/5 here.
21:35(IST)
FOUR FOUR SIX! Rishabh Pant is playing an absolute blinder here, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's two deliveries go over the short third man for a four and then a six off a short ball. DD are 175/5
21:32(IST)
Siddharth Kaul concedes 10 runs off the 19th over, Daredevils cross 160 here and are 161/4. Can they reach 180 in the final over?
21:31(IST)
This is the first century by an Indian this season
2 of the 3 centuries against SRH ever have come this season.
Pant’s first 50 took 36 balls: His second fifty took 20 balls.
21:28(IST)
100! Rishabh Pant has really played a blinder here, this pitch is not the best for strokeplay but he showed patience and stayed put. He has finally completed his 100 off just 56 balls. Sensational stuff really.
Latest Update: Rishabh Pant has really played a blinder here, this pitch is not the best for strokeplay but he showed patience and stayed put. He has finally completed his 100 off just 56 balls. Sensational stuff really.
Sunrisers Hyderabad could become the first team to seal a berth in the play-offs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), if Kane Williamson's troops manage to get the better of Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. So far, Hyderabad have enjoyed a stellar campaign, having won 8 out of 10 matches that they have played. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad will start at 8 PM on May 10th (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. Their tally of 8 wins at this stage is their best after the first ten games in their history of the cash-rich league. Moreover, Hyderabad's eight wins mean that they have already equalled their tally of maximum wins (8) in the league stages of an 8 team IPL season. SRH are also on a winning run of 5 successive games, their best in any season of the IPL. So, if Hyderabad manage to beat Delhi in the match 42 of the ongoing edition, they will mathematically seal qualification with as many as three games to spare. The reason for SRH's dominance in the league has been their bowling attack and that is something that even skipper Kane Williamson agreed to recently. The likes of Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan have scalped 13 wickets each in 10 matches and are fighting for the purple cap. While star Bangaldesh all-rounder has 10 wickets in as many games for SRH. While pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma have scalped 7 wickets each in 6 matches for the former champions. "We are very fortunate to have the bowlers that we have… also the depth in the bowling. We have had a number of injuries as well but the players who have come in, have stepped up really well. The way the guys have responded under pressure has been outstanding and we will look to continue doing the same in the latter half of the tournament as well," Williamson told CNN-News 18. And because of the heroics of their bowlers, SRH have incredibly defended all the totals that they have posted this season. Moreover, 4 of the 5 lowest totals defended this season have been by SRH.
As for Delhi, they sit at the bottom of the table and go up against the Sunrisers knowing that they will be out of the competition with a loss. Also, DD will be buoyed by the fact that they have won last two games at the venue and would look to repeat their success against SRH. However, their record against SRH at the Feroz Shah Kotla is far from being promising. They have won just 1 of their 3 matches against the Sunrisers at the Kotla, which came in 2017. As for SRH, they have already beaten Delhi once in the campaign and will to do the double and enter the knock-outs in style.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.
Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.