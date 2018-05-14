IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils CEO Disappointed With Poor Show

(BCCI)

It’s been another tough year and yes we have failed agin in front of you #DD fans! I have read all your tweets and we are as disappointed as you all are! I know you might not believe but that’s the truth. We all want to win and no one wants it more desperately than the all of 1/2 — Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) May 12, 2018

2/3 all of us here at @DelhiDaredevils ... we have hired the best coaches and bought players which are the best and you all most of you agreed post auction. Injuries took away @Tipo_Morris and @KagisoRabada25 and few of our senior players were not in form or took while to click — Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) May 12, 2018

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR SRH 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.400 CSK 12 8 4 0 0 16 +0.383 KKR 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.189 RR 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.347 KXIP 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.518 MI 12 5 7 0 0 10 +0.405 RCB 12 5 7 0 0 10 +0.218 DD 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.478

First Published: May 14, 2018, 10:13 AM IST