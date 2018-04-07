IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Pick Liam Plunkett to Replace Injured Kagiso Rabada

Pace spearhead Rabada was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. The fast bowler felt tightness and discomfort during the Johannesburg Test against Australia and subsequent scans revealed a lower back stress reaction injury, which will sideline the 22-year-old for up to three months.
Commenting on Rabada’s injury, Proteas team manager, Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au: “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months.”
“He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.”
Rabada was Delhi's lead foreign pacer along with Kiwi Trent Boult. He was retained by the capital based franchise using the RTM card for a whopping 4.2 crores. Delhi's other fast bowling options include Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.
Delhi DaredevilsGautam GambhirIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018kagiso rabadaliam plunkettricky ponting
First Published: April 7, 2018, 3:22 PM IST