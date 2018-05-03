Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, Highlights: Delhi Edge Past Rajasthan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 3, 2018, 8:09 AM IST

Match 32, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 02 May, 2018

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Delhi Daredevils beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant

Live Blog

Highlights

00:41(IST)
00:41(IST)
00:40(IST)

Match Ends: Boult holds his nerves as he gives away just a single on the last ball of the over and that means that DD have won this match by 4 runs. A close win this for Delhi but this could kickstart their campaign. 

00:39(IST)

Four: Shreyas Iyer misses a catch on the penultimate ball of the match and that means that RR need a six on the last ball of the over to win the match. 

00:35(IST)

OUT: Back to back yorkers from Boult and after conceding silly single from the first, Pant and Boult combined to run-out Tripathi for 9. RR now need 10 off 2 balls. Yes, go on keep biting your nails folks!

00:33(IST)

Boult starts off with a wide and then gives a single off the next ball. Then Gowtham takes a double on the next delivery to keep the scoreboard ticking. RR now need 11 of 4 balls.

00:31(IST)

Four and SIX: Gowtham hits a four and six on the two balls of the over and that means that RR have score 15 runs from this over. The match is now evenly poised as RR need 15 runs from last over and for sure it is going to Boult. 

00:26(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Plunkett and Tripathi pulls the ball for a boundary on the on side. RR are still not out of this game and we are about to see a cliffhanger here at Kotla. 

00:23(IST)

OUT: In trying to hit the fourth six of the over, Short is caught out at short third man off the bowling of Maxwell. He ripped apart Maxwell on the first three balls, but the Australia got his wicket on the fourth ball. RR need 30 from last two overs.

00:21(IST)

SIX, SIX and SIX: Short is now turning on the style at Kotla as he hits three successive sixes off the bowling off Maxwell. He has single-handedly brought Maxwell back into the game. What power-hitting from the southpaw and the pressure is back on Delhi. 

00:18(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as this time it is the prized wicket of Ben Stokes. Boult gets his second of the day as Stokes hits the ball into the hands of the fielder at mid wicket. RR are 3 down now and they need 51 off 18 deliveries. 

00:12(IST)

OUT: The pressure is getting on RR batsmen as Sanju Samson in trying to hit the ball out of the park is caught out on the ropes by Colin Munro off the bowling of Trent Boult. With this wicket, Boult is now the proud holder of the purple cap. 

00:10(IST)

SIX: Finally some firework from Short as he hits a boundary on the last ball of the Plunkett over for a huge six. The pacer bowled into the pads of Short the southpaw flicked it for a huge six over mid wicket. RR now need 59 off 24 deliveries. 

00:08(IST)

D'Arcy Short has nothing short of a disaster so far in this innings and he doesn't seem to get the ball away. Since the wicket of Buttler, RR have found it diffcult to hit the ball and the Delhi bowlers are piling on the pressure.

00:03(IST)

OUT: That is the wicket that Delhi hoped for as Amit Mishra gets the wicket of Jos Buttler for 67. Keeper Pant affected an easy stumping as Buttler was way out of his crease. Sanju Samson comes onto bat now. 

23:59(IST)

SIX: Buttler seems to a found a liking for Avesh as this time he swats the ball over long on for a huge six. Seventh six of the innings for Buttler who is simply on a rampage. 13 runs came from the over from Avesh as RR now need 72 off 36. 

23:57(IST)

Four: Full toss from Avesh Khan and Jos Buttler hits him for a boundary towards square leg. Poor bowling from the young pacer. Delhi need to break this partnership soon as Buttler is single-handedly taking this game away from them. 

23:54(IST)

SIX and 50: Amit Mishra comes into the attack and Buttler welcomes him with a huge six towards square leg. Buttler hits the reverse sweep to perfection to bring up his fifty in style. This is also the 3rd fastest 50 against Delhi Daredevils in the IPL

23:50(IST)

Four: Buttler continues to deal in boundaries as he gets a boundary this time towards fine leg. Buttler swings his bat and the ball takes and edge and goes in between the glouves of the keeper. Buttler is taking this game away from the home side. 

23:48(IST)

SIX: Liam Plunkett comes into the attack and Jos Buttler welcomes him with a huge six over extra cover. With that, RR have also crossed the 100-run mark in just 3.1 overs. The Englishman is making it look easy at the moment. 

23:46(IST)

SIX and Four: This is absolute carnage from the Englishman as Buttler this time pulls the ball for a huge six over mid wicket. Then, the next delivery he cuts the ball past point for a boundary. 23 runs came from the over as RR reach 45/0 in just 3 overs. Game ON!

23:44(IST)

SIX and SIX: Avesh Khan bowls at a high pace and Buttler knows that he he hits the ball over the bowler's head for a huge six. Then on the next delivery, he plays the scoop shot for the second six of the innings. Rajasthan openers are scoring at a brisk pace at the moment. 

23:42(IST)

DRS saves D'Arcy Short as he was initially given out by the umpire after the ball nicked something on it's way to the keeper's glouves. Short asked for the DRS right away and replays showed that it had clipped the thigh pads. Avesh Khan comes onto bowl now. 

23:39(IST)

Four: Boult bowls a bit short and Short crashes the ball past the covers for his first boundary of the innings. The opening pair has given the team a flying start in the match and they will want to continue this onslaught. 

23:37(IST)

Four and SIX: Buttler gets into the act straight away as he hits a four and six off the bowling off Nadeem in the first over. First he hits the ball straight down the ground for a boundary and then sweeps the ball for a huge six over square leg.

23:35(IST)

Shahbaz Nadeem is bowling the first over to Buttler and Short and Rajasthan will have to start scoring runs from the word go as this is a huge target that they are chasing and they momentum up front. 

23:32(IST)

Revised Target: So Rajasthan has been given a mammoth task of chasing down 151 rom 12 overs. Powerplay overs will be 4 and 2 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 3 overs. The Delhi players are looking very upbeat as they make their way into the middle. D'Arcy Short and Jos Buttler make their way into the middle now to open the innings. Expect some fireworks now. 

23:25(IST)

UPDATE: So the offcial broadcasters have announced that the match will resume at 11:30 PM IST and it will be a 12-over chase. We still don't know what will be the target. Stay tuned for that folks. Delhi bowlers are already out on the ground to warm-up. 

23:18(IST)

Update: The rain has finally relented and the covers are coming off at Kotla. The match is expected to begin soon as we will let you know the exact scenario of the match once we have an official word from the venue.

23:11(IST)

Update: It is still raining in Kotla and the players and officials are still inside the dressing room. After such a batting masterclass from Delhi, it is a shame that have to stop once again. Stay tuned folks as we will keep bringing you the updates. 

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the match against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

PREVIEW DD vs RR: Staring at early exit after their sixth loss in eight games, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will have to treat each IPL game as a virtual knockout, starting with their clash against Rajasthan Royals, on Wednesday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between DD and RR will start at 8 PM on May 2 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

After Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain following a string of losses, Iyer was left with the responsibility of guiding the team to the play-offs and the young skipper did score a 40-ball unbeaten 93 to power his side to a massive 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to renew hopes of a turnaround. But Monday's 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings almost dashed all hopes of a comeback and Iyer has an uphill task of inspiring his team in the remaining matches to salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament. It was an awful mix-up which ended Iyer's innings yesterday and it proved to be the turning point of the match as despite a 45-ball 79 from Rishabh Pant and an unbeaten 31-ball 54 from Vijay Shankar, Delhi fell short by 13 runs against Chennai's 211-4.

Iyer and Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for Delhi, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit. Among the bowlers, Trent Boult has been among the wickets, claiming 11 scalps so far but he didn't get support from the rest. It has resulted in their failure to defend totals, putting their batting under pressure.
Teams: Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.
