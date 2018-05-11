Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 11, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson Put on Record Partnership to Seal Playoff Berth for SRH

New Delhi: For those of you who thought Sunrisers Hyderabad was heavily dependent on its bowlers to win them matches, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kane Williamson have proved them wrong. Chasing a stiff target of 188 runs against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday, Hyderabad went over the finish line just 18.5 overs, with 9 wickets to spare. The Dhawan-Williamson duo strung together a partnership of 176 runs, which is their highest for any wicket since the team was formed in 2013.

Prior to this effort, the highest partnership for the outfit came in 2017, when openers David Warner and Dhawan scored 139 runs together, in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

But this effort by Dhawan and Williamson in no where close to highest-ever partnership in IPL history. That record belongs to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who strung a partnership of 229 against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi's Rishabh Pant had guided his team to a challenging total of 187/5 in 20 overs. The 20-year-old smashed 128 runs from just 63 balls. His innings included 15 fours and seven sixes. But his effort went in vain as the Delhi bowlers failed to step up once again.

With this win now Hyderabad have sealed their play-off berth in style, while Delhi are languishing in the bottom-half of the points table.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH11920018+0.473
CSK11740014+0.370
KXIP10640012+0.097
MI1156008+0.529
KKR11560010-0.359
RR11560010-0.484
RCB1037006-0.361
DD1138006-0.447

First Published: May 11, 2018, 10:56 AM IST

