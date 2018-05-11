Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson Put on Record Partnership to Seal Playoff Berth for SRH

Prior to this effort, the highest partnership for the outfit came in 2017, when openers David Warner and Dhawan scored 139 runs together, in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
But this effort by Dhawan and Williamson in no where close to highest-ever partnership in IPL history. That record belongs to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who strung a partnership of 229 against Gujarat Lions in 2016.
As far as the match is concerned, Delhi's Rishabh Pant had guided his team to a challenging total of 187/5 in 20 overs. The 20-year-old smashed 128 runs from just 63 balls. His innings included 15 fours and seven sixes. But his effort went in vain as the Delhi bowlers failed to step up once again.
With this win now Hyderabad have sealed their play-off berth in style, while Delhi are languishing in the bottom-half of the points table.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|+0.473
|CSK
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+0.370
|KXIP
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.097
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|8
|+0.529
|KKR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.359
|RR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.484
|RCB
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.361
|DD
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.447
Delhi DaredevilsiplIPL 2018ipl 2018 pts tableKane WilliamsonRishabh Pantshikhar dhawansunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 11, 2018, 10:56 AM IST