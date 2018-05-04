IPL 2018: 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During Kolkata-Chennai Clash

On the last ball of the first over of the Kolkata innings, Chris Lynn supposedly nicked a Lungi Ngidi delivery and it hit his thigh pad and Shane Watson took a smart catch at first slip. Ngidi and Watson made half-hearted appeals but Dhoni was convinced and after the on-field umpire Kumar Dharamsena nodded his head, CSK asked to go upstairs.
Replays and ultra-edge clearly showed that the ball taken an inside edge before clipping the pads and the decision was overturned. It was crucial wicket for CSK at this juncture as Lynn was looking in ominous form and had already slammed couple of massive sixes in the first over itself.
However, the day belonged to the home side as Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik complemented the efforts put in by Kolkata Knight Riders spinners as KKR eased to a six-wicket win over high-flying Chennai Super Kings.
Winning the toss and electing to field first, Karthik got the perfect response from his bowlers as they restricted Chennai Super Kings to 177/5 in 20 overs, which looked to be below par given the conditions.
Sunil Narine was the star with the ball, picking 2/20 in his four overs which included the big wickets of in-form Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Chris LynnDhoni Review SystemIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018lungi ngidimahendra singh dhoniMS Dhoni
First Published: May 4, 2018, 11:54 AM IST