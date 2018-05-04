Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During Kolkata-Chennai Clash

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
MS Dhoni. (BCCI Image)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again showed why he is the king of the Decision Review System (DRS) as he made yet another perfect DRS call during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

On the last ball of the first over of the Kolkata innings, Chris Lynn supposedly nicked a Lungi Ngidi delivery and it hit his thigh pad and Shane Watson took a smart catch at first slip. Ngidi and Watson made half-hearted appeals but Dhoni was convinced and after the on-field umpire Kumar Dharamsena nodded his head, CSK asked to go upstairs.

Replays and ultra-edge clearly showed that the ball taken an inside edge before clipping the pads and the decision was overturned. It was crucial wicket for CSK at this juncture as Lynn was looking in ominous form and had already slammed couple of massive sixes in the first over itself.



However, the day belonged to the home side as Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik complemented the efforts put in by Kolkata Knight Riders spinners as KKR eased to a six-wicket win over high-flying Chennai Super Kings.

Winning the toss and electing to field first, Karthik got the perfect response from his bowlers as they restricted Chennai Super Kings to 177/5 in 20 overs, which looked to be below par given the conditions.

Sunil Narine was the star with the ball, picking 2/20 in his four overs which included the big wickets of in-form Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu.

