Dhoni the Reason CSK Win Close Matches: Deepak Chahar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 23, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
It was yet another win for in-form Chennai Super Kings as they went past Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Hyderabad on Sunday. MS Dhoni’s boys were brilliant with both bat and ball to post a 4-run win over SRH. The star of the match for CSK was pacer Deepak Chahar as he returned with figures of 3/15 in four overs, and took his team to a win. Now Chennai sit on top of the points table, while second on the list is Punjab.

Deepak has credited skipper MS Dhoni for being the difference in close matches. He said, “We take pride from these close finishes and feel better. Well, the reason why we keep winning such matches is we have MS Dhoni as captain. His advice during the huddles when Kane (Williamson) and Yusuf (Pathan) were batting well was just not to bowl to their strengths; to stick to a good line and length. And, importantly staying cool.”

Chasing a target of 183, at one stage SRH were looking very strong. Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan got together to stich 79 runs together. But things went downhill for Hyderabad, after their departure.

Talking about his own match-winning performance, Chahar said, “You can see from the attitude of the entire team on the field that we are like one family,” he further said before going on to add, “I enjoyed bowling on this wicket which had bounce and swing and, obviously, I am pleased with my performance.

CSKDeepak ChahariplIPL 2018MS Dhonisrh
First Published: April 23, 2018, 10:24 AM IST

