Dhoni the Reason CSK Win Close Matches: Deepak Chahar

Deepak has credited skipper MS Dhoni for being the difference in close matches. He said, “We take pride from these close finishes and feel better. Well, the reason why we keep winning such matches is we have MS Dhoni as captain. His advice during the huddles when Kane (Williamson) and Yusuf (Pathan) were batting well was just not to bowl to their strengths; to stick to a good line and length. And, importantly staying cool.”
Chasing a target of 183, at one stage SRH were looking very strong. Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan got together to stich 79 runs together. But things went downhill for Hyderabad, after their departure.
Talking about his own match-winning performance, Chahar said, “You can see from the attitude of the entire team on the field that we are like one family,” he further said before going on to add, “I enjoyed bowling on this wicket which had bounce and swing and, obviously, I am pleased with my performance.
First Published: April 23, 2018, 10:24 AM IST