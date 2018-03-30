IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow

CSK who are former two-time champions (2010 & 2011) had won the IPL title under the leadership of MS Dhoni.
The team returns to the IPL in its 11th season and will once again be captained by Dhoni.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Dhoni is seen speaking at an event in Chennai where he was unable to control his emotions.
#Thala #Dhoni became very emotional while speaking about 2 years of struggle and come back of @ChennaiIPL !!! #WhistlePodu #WhistlePoduArmy pic.twitter.com/AWAycP7jrv— CSK World (@CSK_World) March 29, 2018
“As I said it was, I knew I would play for the Pune team but the actual moment comes when you start walking with the team-sheet in your hand till that point of time its only practice and everything. It was a very emotional moment…since I have started playing T20 cricket represented the Indian cricket team, Jharkhand team in few tournaments and CSK for eight years, so it was an emotional moment not to see myself in yellow,” Dhoni said at the event.
“But at the same time as professionals, we have to move ahead and also not to prove to anyone but to prove a point to myself that I am making sure whatever I gave in for CSK, I am not leaving any inch that I am not giving for the Pune team,” he added.
The MS Dhoni-led CSK will be part of the opening day of this season’s IPL when they take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 7th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Also Watch
-
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
First Published: March 30, 2018, 9:51 AM IST