IPL 2018: Find Shades of Yuvraj Singh in Rishabh's Game Says Mandeep

"Rishabh is amazing. When we were growing up, we used to talk about Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi paa used to hit those big sixes more than anyone else. I think, in this generation, Rishabh is one name, who can smack sixes like him (Yuvraj) at will. He has immense ability," Mandeep said.
Asked about his teammate De Villiers, Mandeep replied: "What can I say about AB? AB is AB. He does something or the other. I am lucky and blessed to be playing with him and witnessed one of his best innings. That's all I can say."
Mandeep reiterated that RCB is not just dependant on skipper Virat Kohli or De Villiers.
"When you have two world's best batsmen in your side, it is but natural that others are taken lightly. We are not heavily dependent on them, but since they are world's best batsmen a lot of focus is on them, which is natural," he said.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
First Published: April 22, 2018, 12:57 PM IST