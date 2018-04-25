Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Five Lowest Totals Successfully Defended in IPL History

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2018, 3:38 PM IST
BCCI

There is a high unpredictability associated with T20 cricket. There have been numerous occasions where sides scoring in excess of 200 lose the match easily, while on the other hand there is no guarantee that dismissing a team to a below-par score can give you a win. More often than not it is observed that chasing smaller targets can be tricky in T20s.

CricketNext takes a look at the lowest IPL totals that were defended successfully:

1. Chennai Super Kings defending 116 against Kings XI Punjab (2009)

The MS Dhoni led Chennai were always a force to reckon with, in the tournament. Way back in 2009, after failing to put a decent total on the board, CSK defended a paltry 116. They restricted Punjab to just 92/8 in their 20 overs and won the match by a margin of 24 runs. The stars of the match for CSK were Muttiah Muralitharan and R Ashwin, who returned with figures of 2/8 and 2/13, respectively.

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad defending 118 against Mumbai Indians (2018)

A struggling Mumbai Indians succumbed to their fifth defeat of the season, as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 31 runs. After batting first Hyderabad managed to score only 118 runs, with Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan scoring 29 runs each. Come their bowling, in another superlative effort, a strong SRH bowling unit dismissed Mumbai for just 87 runs. Siddarth Kaul bagged three wickets in the match.

3. Kings XI Punjab defending 119 against Mumbai Indians (2009)

Riding on Kumar Sangakkara’s match-saving 45 from 44 balls, Punjab somehow managed to score 119 runs against a strong Mumbai bowling. But it was a day to remember for KXIP bowlers as they scraped a narrow three-run victory against MI. JP Duminy did give a scare towards the end of innings and scored 59 runs, but that didn’t prove enough. The pick of the bowlers for Punjab was Yusuf Abdulla, who returned with figures of 2/19 in the match.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad defending 119 against Pune Warriors (2013)

After batting first, Hyderabad batsmen failed to shine and could just post 119 runs in their 20 overs. Only two batsmen, Biplab Samantray and Amit Mishra got going and scored 37 and 30 runs, respectively. But that was enough for Hyderabad to register 11-run win. Mishra had an exceptional day with the ball too as he bagged four wickets giving away 19 runs. Another notable performance was from Thisara Perera who bagged three wickets.

5. Mumbai Indians defending 120 against Pune Warriors (2012)

This was perhaps the closest match of them all. Mumbai, after getting to a sound start ended their innings on 120. Sachin Tendulkar and James Franklin strung a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket, but lost way thereafter. Come their bowling, every bowler chipped-in to win the match for their side. Harbhajan Singh starred with the ball as he picked two wickets, giving away just 18 runs.

First Published: April 25, 2018, 11:48 AM IST

