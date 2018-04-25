IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Shreyas Iyer Takes Over

File image of Gautam Gambhir in action in IPL 2018. (BCCI Image)

True, that I’ve stepped down from DD captaincy. Just to clarify it was my call, nothing from the management or coaching staff. I may not be leading from the front but I will be the last man standing for @DelhiDaredevils. No individual bigger than d team. Very much a #DilDIlli — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 25, 2018

Dear All continuing where, I left yesterday this decision by @GautamGambhir to step down as #Captain for betterment of the team is legendary. Only the brave can take call like this! Deserves full respect for this decision a first in #India cricket. #TeambeforeIndividual #Respect — Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) April 25, 2018

First Published: April 25, 2018, 3:56 PM IST