IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir Turns Nostalgic as Skipper Returns to Kolkata

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir (BCCI)

New Delhi: As Delhi Daredevils gear up to play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir turned nostalgic as he reached Kolkata for the game. Even as he walked out of the airport, Gambhir was welcomed with calls of ‘Gautam Da’ in stark contrast to the North Indian style of ‘Gauti paaji’.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir posted a video which read: “The air smells familiar, faces look friendly, from ‘Gauti paaji’ all of a sudden I’ve become ‘Gautam Da’.....am I at my erstwhile home? @DelhiDaredevils @ipl @bcci #DilDilli #Dhadkega”




Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik will face a big test when a struggling KKR lock horns with a resurgent Delhi Daredevils, led by double title winning former KKR skipper Gambhir.

After back-to-back defeats, Karthik-led KKR will be desperate for a revival, while Delhi will hope to continue their momentum after snapping a two-match losing streak in style against Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata had made a winning start to their campaign against Royals Challenger Bangalore but successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next two matches have put them in a spot of bother.

Delhi, on the other hand, lost to Kings XI Punjab in their opener and then went down against Rajasthan Royals in a rain-hit match. But the Gambhir-led side bounced back in style against Mumbai with Jason Roy smashing an unbeaten 91 in his debut match for DD.

DD's Kolkata leg fixture means their Team India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to return to his home town for the first time after his wife had accused him of infidelity and domestic abuse last month a controversy that had hogged the headlines.

In the latest development, Jahan has filed a case at Alipore court on April 10 and Shami has been summoned within 15 days.

First Published: April 16, 2018, 3:45 PM IST

