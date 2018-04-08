IPL 2018: Glenn Maxwell Wishes Delhi Daredevils Luck Ahead of Kings XI Punjab Match

Come the second match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, fans geared up for another cracker of a match. Glenn Maxwell, an integral part of the Delhi team couldn't be a part of the match, but wished his team luck before their first encounter.
Maxwell, who was away for Aaron Finch's wedding took to Twitter and wrote, "Go well today @DelhiDaredevils!! Looking for to joining the lads tomorrow. Should be an exciting tournament ahead for an extremely talented group of players!."
Go well today @DelhiDaredevils!! Looking for to joining the lads tomorrow. Should be an exciting tournament ahead for an extremely talented group of players!— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 8, 2018
Just before the start of the tournament Delhi were dealt with a big blow as South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the tournament because of a stress fracture. Commenting on Rabada’s injury, Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee had said: “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months.”
“He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.”
Rabada was Delhi's lead foreign pacer along with Kiwi Trent Boult. He was retained by the capital based franchise using the RTM card for a whopping 4.2 crores. Delhi's other fast bowling options include Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.
First Published: April 8, 2018, 4:11 PM IST