IPL 2018: Great to See MS Dhoni's Sixes, Just Wish it Wasn't Against Us, Says Virat Kohli

Dhoni, who scored an unbeaten 70, along with Ambati Rayudu’s 82 powered the Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling win. It was Dhoni who put the seal on the matter with when smashed Corey Anderson over long on to complete the winning runs.
It was a classic MS Dhoni show in Bangalore where he was also helped out by Dwayne Bravo in the final over where they managed to score 16 runs. Incidentally, the record for the most sixes hit in a match was also bettered in this game as the two teams together smashed 33 maximums.
MS Dhoni’s fantastic innings of course drew praise from all over, with opposing captain Virat Kohli also complimenting his India teammate.
“I am happy for him. Great to see him strike a few, not against us though. We wouldn’t have liked that. He’s hitting the ball really well this IPL. He is in a happy space, batting higher up and expressing himself. Seems to be enjoying it. Credit to him as well,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.
The Royal Challengers Bowlers meanwhile will have a lot to work on as they have failed to defend a score in excess of 200 for the second time this season. Reflecting on that a disappointed Kohli said, “Many things that we can look at. The way we bowled is just not acceptable. Just not good enough on the day, 72/4 and giving away runs like that for just 1 wicket is criminal. Something that we need to address going forward because we haven’t bowled well. If we cannot defend even 200, it’s a problem somewhere. It hurts at the moment, very tough for us to swallow but great game for Chennai.”
Refusing to blame the conditions, Kohli added, “Pitch has played really well, we are happy with that. Spin came as a massive factor, both for us and for them. But quality batting from both sides getting 200-plus. Great game for people to see but as a team, we are disappointed to not get across the line.”
First Published: April 26, 2018, 9:10 AM IST